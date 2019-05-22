Durban - Electricity is expected to be restored today in the Craigieburn, Umkomaas area that has been in darkness for more than 72 hours. The power giant cited stolen cables as the reason for the blackout.

They assured residents that they have been working with a contractor since Monday to replace the stolen cables.

"While they were busy working on one of the networks, the thieves struck and stole from other two networks. They then had to restore supply by replacing the stolen cables from those two networks which caused further delays," the media desk said.

As part of the solution Eskom said they were replacing copper with aluminium cable which is "far less attractive to the thieves."

Eskom confirmed that their security team started patrolling the area as from Monday and that the cable theft was reported to SAPS.

On Wednesday, IFP Chief Whip in Parliament Narend Singh MP, said he had written a letter to both Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister and Police Minister Bheki Cele calling for immediate intervention.

In his letter Singh who also lives in Umkomaas, demanded answers.

He requested information to ascertain where were the SAPS when the cable theft took place and what steps have been instituted by Eskom and SAPS to ensure that cables are secured to ensure zero losses and damages in future to prevent such a crisis.

Singh said the blackout had resulted in businesses losing a considerable amount of revenue.

He added: "It is totally unacceptable that Eskom has failed to act swiftly in resolving this veritable crisis. We cannot expect the local economy to grow when small businesses and residents are hamstrung by crime and Eskom which has shown a total disregard efficient and effective delivery of electricity."

POST