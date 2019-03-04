Total Dhamaal

Director Indra Kumar reinvents 1990s nostalgia with endless gags for a mindless comedy with Total Dhamaal. Excuse the brainlessness, this one lives up to its title. A dying man reveals a secret about a huge sum of money stashed in a zoo in Janakpur, India. After hearing the secret, a group of strangers set out on a race to reach the zoo in order to claim their share of the booty. There couldn’t be a more whacky cast of veteran actors and comedians to carry the buffoonery without making it look completely stupid.

This is a dated, illogical storyline flanked with a whole lot of clowning around but that serves as the film’s unique selling point. At no time does the director state any logical responsibility.

The visual effects needed better direction to enhance the visual appeal of the climax though. While this is sure to raise some laughs for grown-ups, the animal imagery will keep the children entertained. The melodramatic second half is less exciting than the eventful first hour and could have done with more effective punches.

It is refreshing to watch Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on screen after 18 years. Their chemistry and comic timing has matured with age. Ajay Devgan displays a more easily digestible stance in the comedy genre and does well with the gimmickry. A special mention of the impeccable supporting cast, among them Riteish, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaffery, who are so funny in their comic caricatures they often steal some of the limelight from their senior lead cast.

The music is upbeat but lacks originality. It merely serves its purpose to boost the adventurous spirit of the comedy. Total Dhamaal is an entertainer for the entire family. In this economic climate, it gives the viewer value for money and time to de-stress.

