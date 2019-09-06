Ayushman Khurana and Arjun Kapoor will host IIFA 2019. Picture: Pinterest

The excitement around International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 seems to be growing at an electrifying pace. At the official press conference to launch the homecoming celebration, IIFA announced that all the magic will unfold in Mumbai on 16 and 18 September.

Adding to the sizzle was the big news that the grand celebration of Indian cinema will be hosted by the dynamic duo of Ayushman Khurana and Arjun Kapoor.

The event will include the nostalgia-filled experiences of IIFA along with electrifying performances by talented young heavyweights and Bollywood biggies comprising Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif and Sara Ali Khan.

Addressing the media at the IIFA 2019 inaugural conference, Wiz Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder and Director of Wizcraft International said: “IIFA is a Global celebration with a purpose to bring people and cultures together. My business partners Wizzes Andre Timmins and Wizzes Viraf Sarkari join me in expressing our gratefulness to the multiple countries that have hosted the IIFAs over the last 19 years and the film industry for its commitment to the IIFA dream. After traveling across the world, we are delighted to celebrate the 20th edition of the IIFA journey in the home of Hindi Cinema, our very own Mumbai City."

Meanwhile, after much speculation, Karan Johar has finally confirmed the cast for his eagerly awaited sequel to Dostana. While Kartik Aryan and Jahnvi Kapoor will head the cast, Johar also confirmed that television star Laksha Lalwani will make his official Bollywood debut as the second lead. The movie will release in 2020.

Here’s an exciting bit of news on another sequel. After the success of Bunty Aur Babli, Yash Raj Pictures have confirmed a sequel with the original cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerjee and Amitabh Bachchan. Saif Ali Khan has also been confirmed as a new addition to the cast.

