Triple murder accused Colin Pillay in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The man accused of murdering a Phoenix mother and her two daughters in September was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with the woman since 2009. This was outlined in the indictments which were handed in at the Verulam Magistrate's Court a short while ago.

Pillay faces three counts of murder and theft. His trial in the Durban High Court has been set down from July 29 until August 8.

He is accused of killing of Jane Govindsamy, 45, her daughters Denisha, 22, and Nikita, 16 on September 20, 2018.

Govindsamy was employed as a receptionist at a logistics company and her daughter Denisha was unemployed.

Nikita was a Grade 11 pupil at Rydal Park Secondary.

Their bodies were found by their father Sagren Govindsamy at their home in Longcroft, Phoenix on September 21.

According to the indictments the accused, who is an unmarried tow truck driver, visited Govindsamy at her home among other places when her husband Sagren was at work or gone out.

It further alleged that both girls were aware of the relationship between their mother and the accused.

According to the summary of substantial facts detailed below, during the early morning hours of September 20, Govindsamy left for work and Nikita went to school - leaving Denisha and Sagren behind.

It is alleged that shortly after departing Govindsamy and the accused began their routine telephonic conversation.

At some point during this communication, the accused began to suspect that Jane was involved in another extramarital relationship with someone else.

The accused was allegedly unable to accept this and decided to kill Jane when she returned home from work.

It is alleged that in order to make good on his plan he would have to kill both her daughters as well because they were in the home.

The accused then proceeded to their home on Thursday afternoon, aware that Govindsamy's husband Sagren had left for work.

He allegedly went into the home and armed himself with a knife and attacked Denisha stabbing her several times, fatally wounding her.

The accused thereafter bound her hands and hid her lifeless body inside a cupboard.

He then lay in wait for Nikita to arrive from school and allegedly strangled her to death.

When Jane arrived home after 5 pm he accosted her and a struggle ensued.

He then stuffed a sock into her mouth, stabbed her on the head and strangled her to death.

The accused is alleged to have stolen R1850 cash, 3 Samsung cellular phones and an LG television set and fled the scene.

Pillay was arrested shortly after the murder by warrant officer Bob Pillay from the provincial organised crime unit.

According to post mortem results, Govindsamy and Nikita died as a result of consistent neck compression.

Denisha died of multiple penetrating wounds to the neck.

The State is expected to call a total of 38 witnesses.

POST