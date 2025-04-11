Family distraught as man accused of Sherwyn Thompson's murder gets bail

Following the tragic murder of security officer Sherwyn Thompson, his family has been left heartbroken as the accused, Avishay Singh, has been granted bail. They have vowed to continue their fight for justice as they navigate their grief.

Singh was granted R10 000 bail in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. The victim's widow, Roslyn Thompson, said even though bail was granted, they would not stop fighting for justice. She said the family was still recovering from her husband's funeral on Wednesday.

“We weren't resting easy knowing the accused received bail. We couldn't properly lay Sherwyn to rest. Even though bail was granted, we will not stop fighting for justice." She said hundreds of mourners attended the funeral. "We gave him a king’s send-off, which he deserved."