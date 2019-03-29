Durban - Cellphone video footage showing Reshall Jimmy being burnt to death in his Ford Kuga three years ago has left his family shaken. They had to relive his agonising last moments when the video was played during an inquest hearing into the cause of his death, in the Western Cape High Court, this week.

Jimmy’s sister, Renisha, said watching the footage was extremely painful for their family.

The footage showed Pillay’s car burning in the Wilderness on December 4, 2015.

On Monday, Keuler, of Prieska in the Northern Cape, testified he made the recording after hearing a “loud bang followed by a woman’s cry for help”.

He said he was sitting next to a pool at a coastal resort, talking to his girlfriend on the phone, when he heard a sound “almost like a shotgun” and seconds later heard a woman screaming for help.

Keuler said when he arrived at the scene there were three to five people looking at the burning vehicle.

One of them said he had tried to open the doors, but without success.

The third person to arrive, Andrew Roberts, also testified yesterday.

He shot a video at 10:06 pm and said he was flagged down by a young couple who were first on scene.

In the video, the flames from the vehicle are clearly visible and people can be heard speaking in the background.

The voices are that of Roberts, his friend, Joe Van Zyl and the young couple.

Roberts testified that when he stopped his vehicle he saw a car with a group of “coloured occupants” make a U-turn about 800m from the burning vehicle.

His friend Van Zyl is heard saying: “I promise that they (the coloured guys) have something to do with this.”

Roberts is heard making a frantic call to the police, reporting the burning car.

Van Zyl says: “Is it a drug deal gone sour?”

Roberts then says: “If there were people in there (the burning car) they would be screaming and if they are not screaming they could have been killed already. Someone got shot, I’m telling you guys. It’s an execution.”

From time to time, explosions are heard from the burning car and then a long hooting sound.

Advocate Gerrie Nel, who is representing the Jimmy family, questioned Roberts on the reasoning behind the comments he and his friend made in the video.

“Our whole assumption was that there was foul play involved. We were in denial that a guy would succumb to a fire in the car.

“We never thought of the technicalities,” he said.

In January 2016, Roberts made a statement to the police of his observations.

He then made a second statement with Ford lawyers where he included the version of the car which made a U-turn and that when the fire was extinguished Jimmy had a hole in his head.

Roberts said police did not care to include these things in his statement but was happy that Ford would be getting a new perspective and could investigate the incident from a different angle.

The court heard that Roberts had a discussion with former Ford Motor Company’s chief executive, Jeff Nemath, about the fire starting from the back of the vehicle.

Roberts said Nemath made contact with him in February 2017 and that he had sent Nemath a copy of the video played in court.

In his evidence, Roberts said he viewed the inquest as Ford fighting with police.

He said although it was wrong of him and his friend, they felt there was foul play.

Nel put it to Roberts: “All along you thought Ford is fighting police and you sided with Ford?”

However, when questioned by Ford’s lawyer, Andries Bezuidenhout, he said Nemath never influenced him to speak in favour of Ford.

“I stood my ground,” he said.

Renisha said the detail in the video was difficult to watch.

“This week is definitely more difficult. To know that my brother was in that car and that he burnt to death is tough to deal with. I cannot imagine the agony that he went through.”

Renisha, who has been her brother’s champion since his death, has been in court for every sitting and has promised to see it through.

“We are emotional but we are standing strong knowing the truth will prevail.”

She said they were optimistic the evidence in court would prove their case.

Since last week the inquest, led by Nel, has heard allegations of a cover-up by Ford and collusion with the state.

Ford’s lawyers have made claims about missing evidence and an incomplete police investigation.

The inquest continues.

* Additional reporting: Janine Moodley

