Arif Moosa Picture: Supplied

Durban - The teenage son of slain Pietermaritzburg businessman Farhaad Moosa has appeared in court for his father's murder. Arif Moosa, 19, was taken in for questioning at the weekend and on Monday, police said, he appeared in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court with two other suspects.

Moosa, 46, the owner of Ideal Sands, a building materials supplier, was killed at his Albert Falls farm, in Cramond, last month. He was shot while fixing his truck at his smallholding.

His uncle, Mohammed Ebrahim Moosa, said of the son's arrest “it really is a shocking thing because he was with his father all the time. They worked together on the farm.”

The uncle earlier described the mood in the family as “tense” when they discovered both mother and son had been taken in for questioning. The uncle said the wife had not been charged and was released.

“She is a timid woman, who would never hurt a fly. Why would she harm someone who had taken care of her so well?” he asked.

He said the family would await police feedback.

“We cannot make assumptions as to who is responsible. Many people were arrested and I am sure the police will extract the truth from one of them.”

Moosa was with his son when they were both shot, in what was believed to be a botched robbery, on Old Greytown Road on April 18. Moosa was shot in his upper body, while his son was shot in the hip.

Farhaad Moosa. Picture: Supplied





A crime intelligence operation between Pietermaritzburg Crime Intelligence detectives and Mountain Rise SAPS led to mother and son being taken in for questioning on the weekend.

Others, who were allegedly hired to carry out the hit, were also arrested.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said a shootout ensued between the police and two suspects, aged 49 and 51, in Ross Road, Eastwood.

“It is alleged the suspects had been sought by police for the Cramond murder. A firearm was found in the suspects’ vehicle. A 51-year-old suspect died at the scene and another was taken to hospital for medical attention under police guard.

“An inquest docket and a case of attempted murder were opened at the Mountain Rise police station. The arrested suspect will appear in the court soon.”

Zwane added that Moosa’s murder case was being investigated at the Cramond police station.

Investigations by police also led to two more arrests. This pair appeared in court with the son.

According to reports, there was a conspiracy to kill Moosa where four hitmen were used with the help of two employees. The case was adjourned to later this month for further investigation.

