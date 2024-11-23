A lifetime of dance: celebrating the 50-year love story of Jaya and Cookie

JAYA and Cookie Chengleroyan, who have spent the last five decades moving to the rhythm of life together, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Cookie and Jaya Chengleroyan Their love story is marked by a shared passion for dance, music and keeping fit.

Jaya, 74, of Umhlatuzana, said he met Cookie, 69, while at Chatsworth High School. They were both part of the athletics team. “I was about 17 years old and a soccer player. Cookie was around 13 and a runner in the 100m races. We were both good at what we did and received our KwaZulu-Natal colours in soccer and athletics, respectively. “After I matriculated, I asked Cookie out and we began courting. We courted for five years and then got married. I was 24 and Cookie was 20,” he said.

The couple married on November 9, 1974, at the Clairwood Shree Siva Soobramonior Temple Hall. About 500 guests attended their wedding. “We stayed at Cookie’s family home in Umhlatuzana after we were married. We then went on to purchase this house, which we still live in." They have one daughter, Sharona, who is now 49 and a pharmacist.

"About three weeks ago, she relocated to Canada with her husband and our four-year-old grandson. Sharona also took after our athletic skills by representing KwaZulu-Natal in swimming when she was younger,” said Jaya. He worked as a property maintenance manager for Nampak for 27 years and Cookie was a nurse at City Hospital for 36 years. Cookie added that their relationship had always been fun and that their common interests have helped them stay together for so long.

“We enjoy each other's company and do everything together. We love dancing, listening to music, and eating together because we like the same things. The trick for us is that nothing changed from the time we were courting. We still do the same things we love, so that we keep our relationship interesting." She added that their favourite activity was dancing. They started a dance club, called JC Dance Club, 40 years ago.

“We are both qualified adjudicators and sometimes judge events on Fridays and Saturdays. We teach ballroom dancing, Latin dancing, line dancing, and jazz from Sunday and Thursday." They have multiple accolades, titles and achievements. “We are South African ballroom champions. I was Queen of the Ballroom at five major ballroom championships. We won the GOLDCUP Professional Ballroom Title in KwaZulu-Natal, and we have the GRANDE PRIX Professional Ballroom title in Gauteng from 40 competing couples

Jaya and Cookie Chengleroyan. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/Independent Newspapers "In addition, we represented South Africa at the World Ballroom Championships in Wolfsburg and Mainz in Germany in 1995 and 1996, respectively. We won the PRIX de Elegance Professional Classique Showdance title and the Midlands North Professional Ballroom title." While competing at a professional level, both Jaya and Cookie took exams in professional dance. Here they have obtained licentiate qualifications in ballroom and Latin American dancing and associate qualification in line dancing. Jaya read further for the Scrutineering exam, which involves working out the marks in ballroom dancing championship. He is now the chairman of adjudicators, and they judge many provincial and national dance tournaments, including the international dance competition at Sun City called Rumba in the Jungle.

“We both belong to professional dance bodies as registered members being Dance Sport South Africa and the South African Dance Teachers Association. We plan on dancing for as long as we can because it helps us to keep fit and we have so much fun. We have also met and brought so many people together through our dancing and teaching.” She said the only thing they don't do together is gym. "I don't come between Jaya and his love for the gym. That is his time,” she laughed.

Jaya's advice to other couples is to respect their partners. “You should get to know your partner's personality and treat each other with love and respect. There should always be honesty in the relationship, and you must love each other unconditionally.” Cookie's advice is to always do things with your partner and have fun together.