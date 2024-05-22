Advocate makes Top 20 and bags two titles at Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide finale

Natasha Mohunlal recently made the Top 20 at the Haut Monde Mrs India Worldwide finale and bagged two special awards - being named the County Winner and Mrs Timeless Beauty.
Mohunlal, an advocate, who is back in South Africa following the contest in Dubai, said: “From 125 contestants, I made the Top 20; and from among the three South African contestants, I was chosen the Country Winner. In addition, I won the Mrs Timeless Beauty title."
She said the contest allowed her to connect with women from diverse backgrounds; each with unique stories and perspectives.
"The camaraderie and mutual support among the contestants were inspiring, and I formed lasting friendships. The pageant itself was an unforgettable. It not only showcased the beauty but the multifaceted nature of womanhood.
“Being named a Top 20 finalist was a testament to the hard work and dedication I put into the competition. As the Country Winner, I felt immense pride representing South Africa and showcasing the strength and grace of South African women.
"The title Timeless Beauty was particularly meaningful to me, as it embodies the essence of enduring elegance, inner strength, and the impact one can have beyond physical appearance."
She said as an advocate, she would continue focusing on cancer awareness and period poverty through her role as a brand ambassador for Warriors with a Purpose.
Mohunlal, of Johannesburg, a mother of two, said she planned to leverage her platform to inspire and empower more women to balance their personal and professional aspirations.