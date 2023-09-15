Blossom naturally into wellness this Spring

COUGHS, colds, sniffs and sneezes abound during Spring. But how does one differentiate between colds, flu, sinusitis and rhinitis and what preventative measures can one take to best cope?

Dr Tamlyn Govender, an Ayurvedic specialist who is registered with the Allied Health Professions Council of South Africa to practice Ayurveda, said some of the health issues during Spring include seasonal allergies, colds, flu, asthma, cough, indigestion, diarrhoea, fever and lethargy. “All the cold that has accumulated within the body during winter melts and moves to weakened areas of the body. During spring there is a natural aggravation of Kapha dosha - the combination of earth and water elements. Because the strength of the sun rays becomes stronger during this time, it tends to melt the accumulated Kapha, diminishing the digestive fire. This is a key component in immunity and health. “When this is weakened, it produces different diseases. Kapha is a dosha (our unique mind-body type) that predominantly rules everything related to the chest area and above. It is therefore predisposed to respiratory disorders and infectious diseases.”

Govender said Ayurveda had a specific set of guidelines known as Ritucharaya (seasonal regimen) that ensured health was maintained in each season for this purpose. Ayurvedic tips for navigating the Spring season. Picture: Instagram/@ayuhealthandwellness Cold, flu, sinusitis, or rhinitis? She said Ayurveda provided a unique perspective on differentiating between cold, flu, sinusitis and rhinitis based on the principles of doshas (biological energies) and the involvement of other factors.

“Keep in mind that Ayurveda approaches health and illness differently from Western medicine, and its concepts may not always align perfectly with modern medical terminology.” She highlighted the following differentiations: * Cold (Pratishyaya): Typically, a cold is associated with an accumulation of Kapha dosha. Cold weather, seasonal changes, excess mucus production, and a weakened immune system can contribute to this. Symptoms can include a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, congestion, mild fatigue, and a general feeling of malaise.

* Flu (Jwara): In the context of the flu, it is often a combination of various factors, including aggravation of the doshas, improper dietary habits, not following a proper seasonal regimen, and a weakened digestive fire among other factors. The flu is often seen as more severe than a cold. The symptoms can include high fever, severe fatigue, body aches, headache, chills, sore throat, and sometimes nausea and vomiting. * Sinusitis (Dushta Pratishyaya): It is often related to an aggravated Kapha dosha. The accumulated mucus and inflammation in the sinuses are considered a result of Kapha imbalance. Symptoms can include severe facial pain or pressure, thick and discoloured nasal discharge, congestion, reduced sense of smell, and sometimes, fever. * Rhinitis (Vataja Pratishyaya (Allergic rhinitis); Pittaja Pratishyaya (inflammation in nose); and Kaphaja Pratishyaya (nasal inflammation leading to runny nose, itching inside your nose, and nasal stuffiness associated with cough): The type of rhinitis (allergic or non-allergic) can be classified based on the dominant dosha imbalance.

Vataja Pratishyaya is related to a Vata imbalance and may be coupled with symptoms like dryness in the throat, lips, and palate, pricking pain. Pittaja Pratishyaya to a Pitta imbalance. It is accompanied by symptoms such as severe burning pain and yellowish nasal discharge. Kaphaja Pratishyaya to a Kapha imbalance with symptoms of heaviness in the head, severe itching in the head, throat, palate, and lips.

“Ayurveda emphasises individualised treatment based on one's unique constitution (Prakriti) and the current state of dosha imbalances (Vikriti). “Ayurvedic practitioners may recommend dietary adjustments, herbal medicines, lifestyle changes, and specific treatments; such as Panchakarma (a treatment programme for the body, mind, and consciousness that cleanses and rejuvenates) to address the root causes of these conditions and restore health and balance. “Always consult with a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner for a proper diagnosis and personalised treatment plan if you suspect any of these conditions.”

Dr. Tamlyn Govender Proactive Ayurvedic maintenance during Spring Govender said there were a few proactive Ayurvedic practices that could be undertaken to strenghten the body during Spring: * Consume foods that are pungent, bitter and astringent. Sip ginger tea regularly as it helps improve digestion and expels any cold-like symptoms.

* Practice Nasya, an Ayurvedic treatment administered by the route of the nasal cavity. In Ayurveda, it is believed that the nose is the gateway to the head, so any diseases related to the brain, eyes, nose and throat can be treated with Nasya therapy. This specialised treatment is believed to be the only treatment in which medicines administered can cross the blood-brain barrier and deliver their therapeutic effect. Nasya therapy enhances the circulation within the head by removing excess mucus from the sinuses and increasing cerebral blood flow. This, in turn, improves the process of oxygenation which has a direct influence on the functioning of the brain and overall immunity. * Practice oil pulling, as it relieves a sore throat, improves taste and eliminates Kapha that has accumulated in the ears, nose and throat.

Govender said developing a healthier routine was also important. “Partake in proper exercise during this season as it reduces Kapha thereby reducing lethargy and fatigue which is normally experienced in Spring. Physical exercise helps boost metabolism and improve respiratory health. “Try a dry massage (Udvartana). This involves the use of powder for massaging. It helps to calm down aggravated Kapha and helps to burn fat. Udvartana also brings stability to the body organs and improves strength and complexion.

“Avoid sleeping during the day. The nature of the season can make one feel lazy, but it increases moistness within the body and is not recommended in this season. “And opt for panchakarma procedures when visiting a qualified Ayurvedic practitioner. There are specific treatments recommended during this season, but only if your body is in a healthy state to undergo them.” To keep your immunity strong during Spring, Govender suggested consuming light and easily digestible meals, and to only eat only when you feel hungry.