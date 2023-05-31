Bollywood Big 5 for Durban

IN JUST eight days, close to 100 Bollywood entertainers and cast, among them five A-list superstars, are expected to land in Durban. Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Amit Mishra and Maniesh Paul are headlining the team which is set to perform at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on June 10.

The Bollywood Big 5, presented by South African entertainment brand Kings and Queens Entertainment, is being punted as an “unmatched multiple star line-up” that has not been seen in Durban since before the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be managed by Wizcraft International and Star Attraction. Shahid Kapoor. Picture: Facebook Shalandra Bunseelal, a spokesperson for Star Attraction and a Bollywood critic and TV personality, said: “About 95 people are headed from India to South Africa. The potential arrival date is June 8, with the event taking place on June 10.

“There will only be one show in the Durban area because the majority of the Indian community is predominantly in Durban, but more than that, it is based on the star's availability and the large scale that the event is actually being done on. To be honest, it really is a big event that comes with huge investments as well. “It will be a state-of-the-art, world-class event, almost on par with the production of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), and unfortunately the entire cast and crew are not available for other days as well.” Madhuri Dixit. Picture: Facebook Bunseelal said the cast was selected based on what the organisers thought the people of Durban liked.

“Everyone is a huge fan of Madhuri Dixit. She has been a legend for many years. Everyone loves Shahid Kapoor. His recent hit movies have included Kabir Singh and Jersey. He has been a firm favourite for people in Durban. Nora Fatehi. Picture: Facebook "Nora Fatehi has become a huge sensation. Her songs have crossed over a billion views on YouTube. She was a star performer at the IIFA Awards last year and this year. She has a huge following and is also quite strong in the world of Dance. Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi are among the best dancers. Maniesh Paul. Picture: Facebook “Manish Paul undoubtedly is the biggest TV host. He is loved by everyone, whether you watch TV or movies. He also has impeccable comic timing, and that was the reason that we selected him.

"Lastly, Amit Mishra has never been to South Africa. He is an incredible rising star in the world of Bollywood music after he won an award for his hit song Bulleya. He HAS done some really great work and we thought let's bring a fresh name to be added to the rest of the team,” said Bunseelal. Amit Mishra. Picture: Facebook In a press release Mikhlye Singh, co-founder of Kings and Queens Entertainment, said: “We are excited to be the powerful brand behind the Bollywood Big 5. It’s a big win for us to have secured so many superstars under one iconic roof, and we know that Bollywood fans are going to have a mesmerising night to remember for a very long time. "We have partnered with some of the biggest names to bring you an event of international standards, that also combines the best of South African talent. After more than a decade, we are privileged to have so many superstars on one stage and we know it’s going to be a magical night."