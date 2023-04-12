Can you throw the ultimate dinner party?

A NEW season of Come Dine With Me South Africa (CDWM SA) is coming soon to BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174). In each episode, four amateur chefs will, over four nights, take turns to host a dinner party at their homes for the other three.

At the end of the week, the best host will win a cash prize. The latest call for applications for Season 9 will close on April 16. Applicants must reside in Johannesburg, Durban or Cape Town. Show producers, Rapid Blue (Pty) Ltd, said on their social media that if you are:

* are a whizz in the kitchen, * have loads of personality and confidence, * love entertaining,

* have the ability to perform under pressure, and * think you have what it takes to meet the challenge … then you should give the show a try. Ziyanda Ngcaba, managing director at Rapid Blue, said CDWM SA had become a favourite among South Africans because of its ability to showcase the wide variety of people in the country.

"We look for people who love to host dinners and entertain guests, people who believe that they have the charisma to win over their guests with their personality and cooking skills, hosting their guests in their home. The more fabulous the better. And, of course, there is R10 000 up for grabs for the host who brought the most. "Participants would need to be available for a full week of shooting. They must be comfortable in front of a camera and with having a group of strangers to cook for and entertain, as well as be socially engaging, witty and interesting for conversation throughout the competition. “South Africans do this so well and it makes the selection process rather tricky. We can’t wait to see what this season’s applicants bring to the table," he said.