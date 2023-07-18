Celebrated writer/director Ashwin Singh’s new comedy film, PopCom, will debut at the Playhouse Opera Theatre. Ticket sales have opened for the film, an adaptation of the 2012 stage play by the same name.

It stars Rory Booth, Derosha Moodley, Sivani Chinappan and Annalisa Gxabu, with special appearances by Menzi Mkhwane and Warrick Frank. Presented in association with the Playhouse Company and Quintin Lee White Productions, the film consists of 10 interconnected satirical sketches and takes a unique look at life in contemporary Durban. Singh said as a stage production, PopCom enjoyed fantastic runs at both the Playhouse Company and the Supernova at Suncoast.

“A decade later, I still have people calling for a new run, but I wanted to do a screen version this time. This is partly because I believe the old material, and particularly the new material, will translate well to screen, and also because I am focusing more on film in the next five years.” Derosha Moodley and Sivani Chinappan in a sketch from “PopCom”. Picture: Supplied He said three of the sketches from the 2012 stage version have been retained, but refreshed. The other seven sketches are new. “The sketches are interconnected in terms of both running characters through the film as well as thematic explorations. PopCom still primarily focuses on Indian and coloured community life, but now it includes dynamic characters from the Zulu community. The work has been refreshed to reflect a variety of current socio-political issues with which our society is grappling.

Rory Booth and Derosha Moodley in a sketch from “PopCom”. Picture: Supplied. “The film is certainly a family comedy, although no persons under 12 will be allowed entry. It features a variety of quirky characters, which South Africans will instantly recognise. These characters include manipulative salesmen, corrupt cops, overzealous news presenters, idiosyncratic beggars and a uniquely eccentric bus conductor. The duration of the film is 94 minutes.” Singh said the film was shot over two months because of the number of different locations and post-production took a further month. “It is complex to shoot and edit a film consisting of different anecdotal sketches set in different locations and then ruthlessly edit the material in post-production. PopCom is shot at various locations throughout Durban and in our studio. There are both interior and exterior settings.”

He said he worked extensively with the actors onstage over the last decade. “They have delivered memorable performances in my work and won many accolades. They can easily move between drama and comedy. They are also able to shine in different forms of comedy, from character comedy to farce to physical comedy. Rory, Derosha and I also featured in the original stage version of PopCom,” said Singh. “PopCom will premiere at the Playhouse Opera. It will be screened on August 25 at 7pm and the following day at 2pm.