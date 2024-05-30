Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Independent Online | Thepost
Search IOL
IOLThe PostNewsSportBollywoodLettersOpinionFeaturesCommunity News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Thursday, May 30, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Champions of the pitch: Simplex Reservoir Hills Crimson Players Cricket Club win big with impressive season

Members of the Simplex Reservoir Hills Crimson Players Cricket Club: Back from left: Dilip Hariram (secretary), Brett Marshall, Adithya Harichun and Amelio Ramdeo. Front from left: Arvin Maharaj (treasurer), Rynel Govender (chairman), Dharmesh Singh, Nitesh Madarjith, Keyaan Naicker and Mitchell Nair.

Members of the Simplex Reservoir Hills Crimson Players Cricket Club: Back from left: Dilip Hariram (secretary), Brett Marshall, Adithya Harichun and Amelio Ramdeo. Front from left: Arvin Maharaj (treasurer), Rynel Govender (chairman), Dharmesh Singh, Nitesh Madarjith, Keyaan Naicker and Mitchell Nair.

Published 5h ago

Share

The Simplex Reservoir Hills Crimson Players Cricket Club hailed victorious at the annual KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union awards ceremony at Sibaya Casino on Saturday.

Rynel Govender, the club chairman, said: “We won six of the league divisions. This comprised Division 3 T20 League; Division 4 T20 League; Division 5 T20 League; Division 5 30-Over League; Division 6 T20 League and the Under-15 Junior League. We also won the eThekwini Municipality Cricket Union for Club of the Year and the President's Award.

“The President's Award is given to the club most deserving of it regarding its contribution to club cricket, administration and its achievements. It goes to the club that's made the biggest impact this season. It was overwhelming to hear we won all these awards."

Added Govender: “We are humbled and honoured to have achieved what we did. At the start of the season, we didn't think we would perform so well. We just put in a lot of work and got the relevant training done, so as the chairperson of the club, I am proud that we received these awards."

He added that going into next season, the club hoped to maintain this level of success or exceed it.

The KwaZulu-Natal Cricket Union holds the awards function annually to honour cricket clubs that have performed well in various divisions.

THE POST

Related Topics:

cricket south africasouth africacricket