Champions of the pitch: Simplex Reservoir Hills Crimson Players Cricket Club win big with impressive season

Rynel Govender, the club chairman, said: “We won six of the league divisions. This comprised Division 3 T20 League; Division 4 T20 League; Division 5 T20 League; Division 5 30-Over League; Division 6 T20 League and the Under-15 Junior League. We also won the eThekwini Municipality Cricket Union for Club of the Year and the President's Award.

“The President's Award is given to the club most deserving of it regarding its contribution to club cricket, administration and its achievements. It goes to the club that's made the biggest impact this season. It was overwhelming to hear we won all these awards."

Added Govender: “We are humbled and honoured to have achieved what we did. At the start of the season, we didn't think we would perform so well. We just put in a lot of work and got the relevant training done, so as the chairperson of the club, I am proud that we received these awards."

He added that going into next season, the club hoped to maintain this level of success or exceed it.