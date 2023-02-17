Comedy stars set to shine

“Just for Laughs”, an ensemble comedy in Durban next week, is set to gather some of the finest local comedians onstage for one night only. Presented by Showtime Promotions, the show will see comedians Koobeshen Naidoo, Muthu Murugan, Bash with Tash, Mo Vawda, Sagie Murugan, Henry Ramkissoon and Conrad Koch and his alter ego Chester Missing perform at The Globe at Suncoast on February 25 at 8pm.

Durban brothers Muthu, 64, and Sagie Murugan, 62, were born in Umzinto and raised in Chatsworth. Muthu said he recognised the power of comedy early in his career. “A defining moment was when I realised I could meddle with the minds of people and how hungry people are to listen to the nonsense is actually true,” he joked.

Credited as being the “King of Indian Comedy”, he said his early inspiration was Mr Biggs (Beekram “Mr Biggs” Budhoo). “I first performed stand-up at the age of 12 when backyard functions with makeshift tents were the norm of the Indian community. The most important learning experience I took away from this performance was to never underestimate the intellectual level of your audience.” Muthu Murugan. Picture: Supplied Muthu last performed in a big ensemble show in Johannesburg for the Cancer Association in 2021/22.

“I think that post the Covid-19 pandemic, entertainment will eventually recover. In fact, it will be even better because people want to live in the moment.” Sagie said he credited his earliest performance as a defining moment for him in comedy. Sagie Murugan. Picture: Supplied “I was 11 years old and I performed in a show at Durban City Hall. I got paid R15 for that gig. That was big money back in 1971,” he said.

“My family, my brothers and sisters and my father always made me do funny acts for visitors. Muthu was the life of the party,” said Sagie. He said his upcoming performance at The Globe would touch on a number of topics, including the Covid-19 pandemic, real-life experiences and the funny side of marriage. Tickets are available at R150, R200, R250 and R300 online at Ticketpro or Spar outlets. The show has an age restriction of 12 years and over.