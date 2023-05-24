Fast and Furious 10 released on the big screen on Friday (May 19), marking the latest development in the final chapters of one of cinema’s most popular global franchises. The Fast and Furious franchise has had fans hooked on its high-octane plots and action for more than two decades.

Over the years, the series has grown from its early street racing plot, to heists and espionage. The central theme of fast cars, thrilling action and family have held. According to the film’s production notes, the plot thickens in Fast and Furious 10. “Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced.

“A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fuelled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything – and everyone –that Dom loves, for ever. “In 2011’s ‘Fast Five’, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio de Janeiro. What they didn’t know was that Reyes’s son, Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price,” it said. In these production notes, franchise producer Neal Moritz said that for Fast and Furious 10, the film-makers brought on director Louis Leterrier (best known for his action film-making, from The Transporter to The Incredible Hulk).

An explosive scene from the newest instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Picture: Universal Pictures “Louis’s temperament, personality, film-making skills and preparation made him the perfect choice to lead ‘Fast 10’. It’s also not like we had to educate Louis and have him watch the previous nine movies. In fact, there were certain things that he would tell me about the films that I had forgotten. He was very well educated about the franchise; he knew the ins and outs of all the characters and storylines. He was incredibly additive.” Star and producer Vin Diesel said it was obvious that it was more than just a job for Leterrier. “He wanted to honour the mythology. So much so, that after we’d work all day, we’d work two more hours fine-tuning and prepping for the next day, week or month. It was like we were playing a game where we were world building. We were so lucky that there was a director out there like Louis who could fit so perfectly into the mythology.” Leterrier said he grew up watching Fast and Furious movies religiously. “I loved them first and analysed them afterwards, so I knew everything about them inside and out. When I read the script for “Fast 10”, I thought it was fantastic. It’s the total sum of everything I’ve loved in the Fast and Furious franchise. And it was there in my hands.”

Leterrier said the script and the film represent the wind of change that the Fast and Furious franchise has created in the world, reminding people to keep their hands on the wheel, both literally and figuratively. “That’s part of what Vin and I discussed for hours on end every night on set. It’s astounding, what he’s created, with this franchise.” Jason Momoa as Dante in “Fast and Furious 10”. Picture: Universal Pictures Meanwhile Diesel said he has had his eye on Momoa for years now, waiting for the perfect opportunity to join forces.

“Jason is a massive talent who I had been watching… The character of Dante needed somebody who, at face value, you regard as a worthy and formidable adversary. It is unnerving to portray a character that masks such palpable pain and thinks in a way that’s so scary. That’s a feat by Jason, and it’s what makes Dante so entertaining.” Momoa said: “I hadn’t played a villain in about 10 years, and the opportunity to have that role in this franchise meant so much to me. I was excited to inject a fresh and entertaining element to the character, and it was fun to figure out his specific balance of playfulness and psychopathy. Dom doesn’t understand how tricky and sly Dante is, and how Dante has duped him into his web.” Leterrier said there are a lot of similarities between Dante and Momoa. “Frankly, the only difference between Jason and Dante is the cruelty. Jason will match his nail polish to his car or motorcycle. He’s an amazing motorcyclist and stuntman – he did all his own stunts. It’s very rare to have someone who’s willing to take so many physical risks.

“But not only can he fight, jump and ride, he was also able to rewrite his own dialogue to make it pop even more. It was very impressive to watch.” Diesel said: “If you would have told me 23 years ago that I would be so blessed to be a part of a mythology that has been embraced and supported by the world, I would have thought you were crazy. When we made the first movie, we filmed it in LA and it was a regional story. We never anticipated its global implications or appeal. We certainly didn’t anticipate that we would travel all over the world and take the theme of family around it.” *Fast and Furious 10 is screening at cinemas nationally.