Dingalings back on stage in Durban, PMB

THE Dingalings will perform at shows across Durban and Pietermaritzburg in the coming weeks. These include in The Funny Guys Show at Botanic Gardens on July 30; and Dingalings: The Mother of all Comedies at the Golden Horse Casino in Pietermaritzburg on August 5. A show celebrating Heritage Month will be held at The Globe at Suncoast on September 9.

The Funny Guys is a family comedy with Dingalings stalwarts Koobeshen Naidoo and Henry Ramkissoon. It is sponsored by the Bhangra Boat. Althaf Suleman, the organiser of The Funny Guys, said the show was a fund-raiser in support of AQRT Durban, a registered non-profit organisation that is dedicated to uplifting communities through a range of projects. “These include promoting sustainable living, empowering youth leaders, providing nourishment through feeding schemes, publishing inspiring books, fostering peace and interfaith dialogue, supporting holistic healing practices, offering training courses and organising workshops on mental health.

“AQRT's overarching mission is to serve all and foster a culture of love, peace and unity for the betterment of society. The show will have stand-up comedy and a mix of skits. Koobeshan, Henry and The Dingalings are the star attractions of this comedy show. Tickets can be purchased via Webtickets or at Pick n Pay at R150 each. This is a family-friendly show.” On August 5, in celebration of Women’s Month, Naidoo and Ramkissoon take a risqué look at wives, girlfriends, in-laws and daughters in Dingalings: The Mother of all Comedies. Kumseela Naidoo, the head of marketing and public relations for the Dingalings, said audiences would be treated to Dingalings comedy at its best.