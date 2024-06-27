Engineer surrounded by people who do not believe in traditional gender roles

Savannah Maria Vorster knew at the age of 15 that she wanted to be an engineer. “I was always fascinated by how things worked and finding new ways to make things work. Growing up, my dad was a practical man. Seeing him solve problems and design and build various things contributed to my decision to pursue a career in engineering," said Vorster.

International Women in Engineering Day was celebrated on Sunday. "Engineering is closely related to making people’s lives easier. I have always been passionate about helping people, so this career aligned with what I wanted.” She has her N6 in mechanical engineering from the University of South Africa and a N5 in multidisciplinary draughting from the African Academy.

The 25-year-old, of Johannesburg, is a project engineer at Buhler. She said she was grateful to the company for selecting her right out of college five years ago and giving her the opportunity to grow and learn. “I work closely with the project manager to support project planning, ordering, and various other project management tasks. I also assist the design team with 3D designs and drawings. I have a hybrid role between project management and a plant designer.

“Being one of a few women in the engineering department has its challenges... If anything, working in 'male spaces' has made me more resilient and determined. I have met some wonderful people who believed in me and my abilities and I have also met some people who doubted what I could do and if I deserved to be where I was because of my gender. More often than not, the good outweighed the bad,” said Vorster. She said she was fortunate to grow up surrounded by people who did not believe in traditional gender roles. "My family always encouraged me to do what I wanted to and to try anything. I am who I am today because they never once doubted me, even when I doubted myself.”