Engineering runs in Adharta’s blood

Adharta Krishandutt chose to be an engineer because of her flair for mathematics and physics. The 27-year-old, of Century City in Cape Town, said engineering had run in her blood as her dad, Vishal Krishandutt, was in the industry. He is a chief engineer at a water utility organisation.

With International Women in Engineering Day being observed on Sunday, Krishandutt said the profession allowed her to help shape the world to be a safer, more innovative and healthier place to live in. She said it also allowed her to challenge herself technically and professionally, especially in high pressure environments. "Once you combine the two, this fuels my passion for engineering,” said Krishandutt, formerly of Westville in Durban. She has a bachelor of science in civil engineering from the University of KwaZulu-Natal and is currently a civil engineer at AECOM in Cape Town.

“My role entails designing, planning and managing infrastructure for private and public clients; mainly working on international projects with my primary focus on improving service delivery, enhancing the environment and the overall betterment of the communities involved." She said at first, she did not anticipate a gender disparity and under-representation of women in the field until she stepped into her first lecture at university. "This moment made me cognisant of my potential career path and how I felt that I may be at a disadvantage based on my gender. I never allowed this to discourage or hinder my progression throughout my studies.

"I understand that female discrimination is still a common occurrence within the profession and I was fortunate to have not endured this. However, other females and I are fully aware of this prevalent issue and we remain steadfast in raising awareness of the challenges women face.” She said she felt a sense of accomplishment in her profession despite being in the industry for five years. “There is still so much to learn as the world is constantly evolving and it is my duty as an engineer to ensure I adapt and embrace a growth mindset to maintain my successes in life. I believe that success is not only about achieving your professional goals but your personal goals, and this can be done by believing in yourself and trusting the process.”

Krishandutt said she turned to her family for sound advice and guidance. "My biggest supporters are definitely my dad and mom Ashmal Krishandutt. They have impacted my life greatly and have guided me to become the driven, independent woman I am." She said International Women in Engineering Day was a global awareness campaign aimed at advancing the representation of women in engineering, by focusing attention on the career opportunities available to them within the profession.