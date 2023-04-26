Epic Tails filled with adventure

Epic Tails, the latest animated movie with a strong message from StudioCanal, will release in cinemas on Friday. The film, a tale of adventure and bravery, follows the story of an unlikely relationship between Sam, a warm-hearted cat, and Pattie an intelligent, headstrong mouse who is looking for adventure.

Sam is voiced by Christophe Lemoine and Pattie by Kaycie Chase. Sam adopted Pattie when she was younger. They live in Lolcos, a port city in Greece that is protected by a golden fleece that gives the city its beauty, and provides the people of Lolcos with wealth and prosperity. The fleece was brought to Lolcos by Jason, an explorer. Despite the luxury of the city, Pattie longs to leave to explore the seas and neighbouring islands, like Jason. Sam, however, being the over-protective parent, tries to convince her otherwise.

Pattie is thrust into an unexpected adventure when ill fate befalls their home.To thank Zeus for his protection over their city, the people build a statue in his honour. The gesture gets Poseidon, the Greek God of the Sea, angry. In a fit of rage, he descends onto the city, steals the fleece, and gives the people seven days to build a statue in honour of him.With the fleece stolen the city changes from being beautiful to dull and gloomy. Pattie spots an opportunity to help save the city and delve into the adventure she has longed for after she finds a map of an island with treasures, like sapphires, that they could use to build Poseidon's statue.

Pattie manages to put the map within Jason's view and upon seeing it he sets sail for the island while the rest of the people start building the statue. Pattie and Sam hitch a ride on his ship and the real adventure starts. Navigating bad weather, encountering a mythical baby kraken, and an epic battle with a group of Cyclops lie ahead of them, among other highlights. Will the travelling team overcome all obstacles and get the treasures needed for Poseidon's statue?

The storyline of Epic Tails is one of hope, bravery, and courage. While keeping them entertained, it also teaches children never to give up and about the value of making friends. Some historical insight into Greek methodology is a plus, with a few giggles along the way.