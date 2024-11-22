Excitement and aspirations: meet the final three of MasterChef South Africa season 5

Following a gruelling semi-final last week, the final three contestants in the MasterChef South Africa season 5 competition embarked on a whistle-stop tour across the country this week. Nabila Beulah Shamshum, 23; Bridget Mangwandi, 20; and Chanel Brink, 34, were at Pick ‘n Pay in uMhlanga in Durban yesterday to greet fans and meet the media before heading to Cape Town.

Lani Lombard, the publicist at Primedia Studios, the production company for MasterChef SA, said the finale would take place on Saturday at 8.30pm. It will be broadcast on SABC 3 on channel 193 on DStv. The winner, she said, would be R1 million richer. “This year, we have an all-ladies final. Bridget is our youngest-ever competitor. The competition started in July with 20 contestants and ran for 20 weeks with tomorrow’s episode being the 20th episode," said Lombard.

The finalists shared how they felt to be in the top three. Nabila Beulah Shamshum Shamshum, school adminstrator based in Johannesburg, said: “I never expected it but I hoped to be in the final. I feel excited and nervous because I’m not sure what to expect. I hope to pull a rabbit out of the hat at the last minute.” She said she had “ups and downs” in the competition.

"But getting to interact with the chefs has been a good experience. I learnt to refine my cooking using indigenous products and making them shine.” Shamshum said if she won, she would use the money to combine her art and cooking into a business to empower people. Chanel Brink Brink, an internal sales consultant at a construction company, from Durban, said: “I am excited and nervous. I always wanted to be on the show, so finally being here feels great."

She said her highlights in the competition included meeting her culinary icon, Bertus Basson, and cooking in a professional kitchen. "I think the hardest part of the competition was being away from home and my husband for so long." Brink said she learnt through this competition that South African food could also be considered fine dining but it all depended on the technique that was used.

“If I win, I would like to go to culinary school and open a bakery. I would also like to have pop-up stores." Bridget Mangwandi Mangwandi, from Johannesburg, said: “I didn’t think I would make it this far but after I made the top four, it started to feel more real and I am excited to be here. The competition has been intense, with many ups and downs, but I’m happy that I’ve come this far, especially being the youngest contestant.” She added: “The most important thing I have learnt from the completion is the art of resilience. I gave up so much, even leaving my studies to pursue this and it has been worth it so far.”