Family first, always?

IN 2019 Melanie Kisten’s Big Amma’s House had just started a national tour when the Covid-19 pandemic hit and subsequent lockdowns followed. Next week the show will be brought back to the stage in a one-night-only show in Durban, with stagings in Joburg and Cape Town on the cards.

The show will be presented by Kisten and Panache Promotions at Durban’s Suncoast Globe Theatre on June 24. The dance comedy unpacks family dynamics between a mother, a father, two opposite daughters, a son with his wife, a troubled uncle, and a nosey aunty. According to its plot, Big Amma’s House follows a whacky but fun-loving family who, no matter what the circumstances, are always there for each other, until greed for money gets the better of them. But can this tear them apart?

The show stars Kisten (who also produced The Bread, The Porridge & The Mix Masala, Who’s The Boss?, and most recently, Home Affairs) with Lyle D Chellan, Desiree Kisten, Krishna Subrayen, Mayeshni Parsuram, Lucian Govender, Kyra Kiki (Kubeshan) Naidoo, Bhavanie Kisten and Elaine Govender. It also features dance sequences by the MKDA dance troupe. Kisten said: “Big Ammas House was staged for three shows in one run as an intro to the character, and the Big Amma brand was born. So many shows that were planned for a tour were cancelled due to the lockdown. This show will basically be a new start, with a definite possibility for a three city tour.” The inspiration behind the show, she said, happened by chance.

“We were having supper one night and happened to overhear a conversation of two children, discussing their parents retirement and ‘package’. It sparked an idea. Many elderly folk are going through issues where their kids worry more about what their shares are than the well-being of their parents. “So this idea was born and, as with all my other plays, it is based on reality and real life experiences. It is a comedy with a strong message to the public about the greed of wealth, the love of family and about fake people. “We would like all patrons, be they young or old, to be able to take home a message. As they age, so do their parents, and if a parent can make sacrifices for their kids when they are young, why can’t the kids do the same and make some sacrifices for their parents when their parents get older. We always see kids fight for wealth, so why don’t they fight to look after their parents?” she asked.