Finding 40: a woman's guide to embracing mid-life with grace and humour

Alisha Ramasar will release her third book, Finding 40, today. Following the success of her debut novel, Picture Perf*cked, this book invites you on an adventure through the emotional ups and downs of approaching the big four-oh, shedding light on the often-overlooked realities of womanhood.

“With candid wit, heartfelt honesty, and relatable anecdotes, I delve into the experience of ageing, comparing it to savouring a fine wine, or perhaps a long-lost bottle of rosé," said Ramasar on Sandton in Johannesburg. She added that throughout her journey, she emphasised that it was perfectly fine to feel lost and that the chaos of life was what made it truly exciting. “Whether you’re already feeling the pressure or still contemplating what lies ahead, Finding 40 serves up valuable insights, sprinkled with humour, for anyone pondering their next chapter.

“I wrote Finding 40 because I wanted to demystify the so-called crisis of entering your 40s. It's less about trying to keep it all together and more about learning to laugh at the chaos, while finding joy in the imperfection.” She added that the book was a guide, a friend, and a much-needed laugh for anyone who was wondering what the next chapter of life held. Ramasar said her debut book, Picture Perf*cked, was a memoir/non-fiction book with a collection of anecdotal retellings of experiences and exasperations that women in their 30s could identify with.

She said her journey to becoming a published author was unexpected. “It was initially just a bucket list item. I didn’t realise it would become something worthy of being published worldwide. Subsequently I’ve written a children’s version called Perfectly Imperfect ME, which I found to be incredibly important, specifically for kids aged from 8 to 9 years old, who tend to put too much pressure on themselves to achieve ‘perfection’ in their view,” said the mother of two. “Aside from working on my novels, I’m pushing through with mom life and all that entails, while growing a skincare brand, Smooch.”