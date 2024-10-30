From financial hardship to PhD: The inspiring journey of Dr Rikasha Shamlall

Dr Rikasha Shamlall has overcome financial hardships and personal challenges to earn her PhD in environmental science with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) from Unisa. The 38-year-old of Reservoir Hills said her journey to attaining her PhD was not easy, but she owed it all to God, her mom, belief, honesty, and humanity.

She is currently a medical and environment data analytic scientist/doctor. “I grew up with a single mom. I went to Dr AD Lazarus Secondary School, and I loved computers and science. My mom, however, couldn't afford the school fees so I decided to get a job at age 14 to help her at home. "My teachers were not happy about me missing out on school because they saw my potential. They helped my mum in ensuring my school fees were sorted out and they ensured I completed matric. I am grateful to them because I matriculated with a merit pass with distinction.”

She added that her mother made a plan to enroll her into UKZN for her first two years of studying biomedical science majoring in microbiology, psychology and biochemistry. “In my third year, I had to drop out because I could not afford the fees, so I decided to work. I got a job in data administration. I then enrolled at Unisa to complete my undergraduate degree in biochemistry, microbiology and phycology." She also did her honours through Unisa in environmental science with AI and she did extra credits in computer science.

“I took a break from studying for a year to raise funds for my Master's. After I completed my Masters, I encountered some family issues that lasted through my PhD studies and board exams." Her Master's study topic was the evaluation of green energy generation from selected facilities owned by a chicken producer in South Africa “The reason for the topic was the ongoing Eskom issues. The study aimed to evaluate waste generation and disposal at processing plants and assess the performance of Waste-to-Value (W2V) plants in terms of bioenergy generation based on the feedstock used. A mixed-method research approach, including interviews, document collection, and performance data analysis through AI, was employed to achieve the study’s objectives.”

Shamlall's PhD topic was evaluating frozen food waste within pre-retail levels in a food manufacturing company in KwaZulu-Natal. “The reason for the topic was our hunger struggle. Food waste generation is a widespread issue across all levels of the food supply and value chain, resulting in an annual loss of approximately 1.3 billion metric tons. "This accounts for about 30% of global food production. This wastage occurs at various stages, from primary production and food retail establishments to household consumption. In recent years, there has been growing global attention on the issue of food loss and waste.

“This study aimed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the generation of waste associated with frozen and chilled food products within the supply and value chain of a leading food manufacturing company located in KZN." It also aimed to conduct a comprehensive investigation with the use of AI into the generation of waste associated with frozen and chilled food products within the supply and value chain of a leading food manufacturing company in the province. She is also registered as an international scientist.