Fun family show

KickstArt’s Winnie the Pooh is currently staging at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.
Kickstart’s adaptation of AA Milne’s children’s story offers a unique re-interpretation of a classic, while maintaining a grasp on the original essence of the Pooh story: the importance of friendship.
Through the production, the audience journeys with young Christopher Robin (Zian Brink) and his animal friends through different expeditions and adventures.
Writer/director Steven Stead has weaved a tale that appeals to all - the young and young at heart. While it is laced with laughs, song and whimsical fun, the story is underpinned by various themes around youth, adventure, imagination and lasting friendships.
Stead has perfectly matched his cast to their characters. Kudos to the team of professional and child actors who have worked hard to develop and deliver on their respective characters with ease.
Some highlights include Blessing Xaba as Pooh, who embodies the soft-natured, naive, slow-witted, but insightful lovable bear.
Amahle Tembe as Piglet gets the laughs rolling with her portrayal of the anxious, timid and quite fragile little pig.
Iain Robinson as the gloomy and pessimistic Eeyore was also a crowd favourite as he held audiences in stitches with his character portrayal.
The entire live theatre experience takes place against the backdrop of a colourful Hundred Acre Wood. Designer Greg King and lighting designer Tina le Roux capture imaginations and the feel of the story, staging it with attention to detail.
KickstArt is an award-winning theatre company known for their pantomimes and children’s tales, and they have not disappointed on this new production.
* This show will run until July 16, over the July school holiday period. Tickets are available at Computicket.