Fun family show

Kickstart’s adaptation of AA Milne’s children’s story offers a unique re-interpretation of a classic, while maintaining a grasp on the original essence of the Pooh story: the importance of friendship.

KickstArt’s Winnie the Pooh is currently staging at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre.

Through the production, the audience journeys with young Christopher Robin (Zian Brink) and his animal friends through different expeditions and adventures.

Writer/director Steven Stead has weaved a tale that appeals to all - the young and young at heart. While it is laced with laughs, song and whimsical fun, the story is underpinned by various themes around youth, adventure, imagination and lasting friendships.

Stead has perfectly matched his cast to their characters. Kudos to the team of professional and child actors who have worked hard to develop and deliver on their respective characters with ease.