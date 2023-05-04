Gifts for every type of mom

Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 14. If you haven’t gotten around to getting the special women in your life a gift, you still have time.

Here are some gifting ideas from online store Loot.co.za Prices listed are as at the time of publication and may change. GARDENING

If your mother enjoys being busy in the garden, help kickstart her collection with a Microgarden Plant Pods. You can get the Asian Herb Mix or the Italian Herb Mix. Each comes with a pack of 10 pods specifically developed to facilitate easy rooting. (Each box sells for R193). Microgarden Plant Pods Pair this with a copy Jane's Delicious Urban Gardening, written by South Africa’s organic gardening guru, Jane Griffiths, and you have winning combo. Delicious vegetables available in an urban environment. l LOOT In the book Griffiths shows how easy it is to achieve a flourishing food garden, no matter how small your space. The book has a plethora of ideas and practical tips for gardening like growing organic vegetables just about anywhere – from containers to edible walls, from raised beds to rooftops, from community gardens to neglected pavements. (R248)

BOOK WORMS A number of best-selling authors released their newest works over the past two months. – 23rd Midnight (Paperback) by James Patterson: Detective Lindsay Boxer put serial killer Evan Burke behind bars. Now a new killer has recreated Burke's most infamous crimes – and disappeared without a trace. (R240)

– Worthy Opponents (Paperback) by Danielle Steel. A powerful novel about a woman running her family’s luxury department store and the wealthy investor who threatens to take it over. (R240) Picture: Loot – Or, gift her a South African classic like Ways Of Dying by Zakes Mda, R383; or, Life & Times Of Michael K (Paperback, New ed) by J. M. Coetzee, R300, or Children Of Sugarcane (Paperback) by Joanne Joseph, R240. Picture: Loot WORKING MOMS

Spruce up her hardware accessories with a trendy laptop or notebook bag. The Kingsons Ladies in Fashion Shoulder Bag (for notebooks up to 15.4") comes in a range of colours, including the staple black, an earthy nude and bright pink. (R369 each) Kingsons Ladies in Fashion Shoulder Bag (for notebooks up to 15.4") If she is more of a modern chic kind of corporate woman, the Port Design Zurich Toploading Bag for 13|14" laptops (Yellow) is more elegant design. (R622). Port Design Zurich Toploading Bag for 13|14" laptops (Yellow) SOME TLC

If you think she could do with some downtime and and a bit of selfcare, the HomeFX Essential Oil Diffuser (with 7 LED Colours) is a good option for busy mom’s with high-pressure lifestyle’s, offering the therapeutic fragrances of essential oils to help lift mood and relieve stress. (R429) HomeFX Essential Oil Diffuser. Picture: Loot The Pure Pleasure Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Back promises warmth and comfort, no matter where you are – in your home or office. This heating pad is designed to fit the back and neck specifically, providing warmth and relief. (R588) Pure Pleasure Electric Heating Pad for Neck and Back. Picture: Loot Or the Ashcom Lubanzi Electric Massage Cushion may be the solution. It has a home connector and vehicle connector included with five vibration motors targeting upper back, lower back, hips and thighs. (R799)

Ashcom Lubanzi Electric Massage Cushion AVID CHEFS Whether she loves being in the kitchen or she is a busy mom who could use help with more convenience methods of cooking, The Midea Instafry Air Fryer & Pressure Cooker Combo (5.7L) is a win. The interchangeable lids make it easy to swap from pressure cooking to air frying. The large 5.7L capacity caters for family sized meals, in half the time. (R1429) Midea Instafry Air Fryer & Pressure Cooker Combo (5.7L) TIME PIECE

The Gotcha Breeze Watch is a timeless Rosegold classic style of ladies’ time piece (R379). The Gotcha Breeze Watch is a timeless (Rosegold) For the modern mom, the GOTCHA Salty Watch in Nude is on trend too (R265). GOTCHA Salty Watch in Nude. l LOOT For the more active mom the COGITO POP Smartwatch (White Crisp) is designed to enhance your digital life through wearable tech. LED icons on the watch face can alert you to an incoming call, email or a message on social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram and more. The interface lets you manage calls, trigger your camera, control your music and locate your phone (R1 288)

COGITO POP Smartwatch (White Crisp) WINTER WARMERS Forget hot water bottles; try a heat pad for mom this winter. The Elektra Comfort Rechargeable Electric Heating Pad (Pink) is compact and lightweight. They can use them for neck pain, stomach aches, joint pain or just warm your feet and hands in the cold weather (R159) The Elektra Comfort Rechargeable Electric Heating Pad (Pink). Picture: Loot A warm beverage – whether coffee, tea or soup – is always a winner during the nippier days. For the more modern mom who is always on the go, the Creative Insulated Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler (Harley Quinn,425ml) keeps hot drinks hot for four hours (R346) or for the outdoorsy mom LK's Flask and Cups Gift Set (stainless steel, R499).