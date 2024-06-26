Go-karting requires skill and mental awareness, says teen champ

Taslyn Sujpathy loves nothing more than the adrenaline rush and speed of go-karting. The 14-year-old, who lives in Pietermaritzburg, recently secured first place in her category at the KwaZulu-Natal Rotax Max Challenge Regional Championship in Camperdown.

The Grade 9 pupil at Pietermaritzburg Girls’ High said the support she received spurred her on. “I regard myself a car enthusiast as I[ve always had an interest and passion for cars. What has made me comfortable competing in this sport is the support that I have received from my family, fellow racers, the management team and iDube raceway. They always encourage each other and have good team spirit,” said Taslyn. She added: “Go-karting requires skill and mental awareness. You have to be focused and alert on the track to ensure your safety and the safety of your fellow racers. I am also quite happy to see many female racers excelling in this sport.”

Her parents, Julian and Shelina Sujpathy, work for motor dealerships and she has a younger sister, Katelyn. Her mum said Taslyn had always taken a keen interest in cars, especially in F1; “Taslyn enjoyed going to a local mall track at first. She asked us if there were karting clubs she could join as she wanted to take this sport further than just a hobby. We researched and found a track close by; the KZN iDube Raceway in Camperdown. "Henry Punjabi assisted us with trial sessions and was impressed with Taslyn’s performance being on the racetrack for the first time. He encouraged us to let her try the sport as he saw potential. We then purchased a kart for her 14th birthday. She officially started training in August 2023 and goes to the track at least three times a month to practice.

"My daughter is an avid Lewis Hamilton fan and hopes to one day attend an F1 Grand Prix. She is extremely motivated and passionate about the sport and would like to pursue a professional career in motor sport." She added: “In 2024, Taslyn joined a club and was put in the Senior Clubman’s Category. She has thus far taken part in three KZN Rotax Max Challenge Regional Championship races and has so far this year taken third place in her first race, fifth place in her second race, and in the latest race, she secured first place in her category." Taslyn is excited about her fourth race, a regional race that will be held next month.