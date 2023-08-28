Going for the dream and community

For Chatsworth hip hop artist Liaqat Malek, music has become an avenue for him to build into his community and inspire the youth to keep pushing for their dreams. He said although he grew up in a privileged home, being raised in Unit 11 made him more aware and tougher.

“I came from a more financially stable background. My parents ensured we had everything. I was that kid who had a computer and a PlayStation at a young age. But less than 100 metres down the road, there was an informal settlement and those kids and surrounding roads and areas were less privileged. So compared to that, we were blessed at home. “But I know these streets. It taught me a lot of lessons that no classroom or book could have. It has made me humble, grateful and smarter in many ways. This definitely is home for me and I will always come back frequently to contribute to my community to help make this a better place.” Picture: Supplied Malek’s mixtape release, “Hood Famous”, is produced by producer Preston Pillay, also known as Symbolic. But while passionate about music, Malek, who has a BA degree, said being educated was important for the youth.

“Two years after completing matric at Crossmoor Secondary, I got into the University of KwaZulu-Natal. In 2020, I graduated with a BA degree. My majors were law and criminology. I always advise kids and adults to level up with what you know. Read a book. I used to read a lot as a kid and while I’m not the most avid reader these days, you have to do this. That’s also part of growth. Educate yourself.” Malek said he first fell in love with music through his father’s, (Shiraz) influence and passion for the art. “I initially fell in love not just with hip hop, but with music in general when I was younger. My dad was my teacher in this field and in all genres. I’d like thank my mom, Sumaya, brother; my brother Tariq; and my girlfriend Nicole, who’s supported me and always been in my corner, and I’ll never forget that.”

Malek said when his father played the “Up in Smoke Tour” for him, it was a defining moment. The “Up in Smoke Tour” was a West Coast hip hop tour in 2000, which was headlined by Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg and featured artists like Ice Cube, Eminem, Nate Dogg, Kurupt and Warren G. “He then took me back to the Sugar Hill Gang. This form of music was not just art, but it was a culture. I immediately fell in love with it. Growing up I think artists like 2Pac then Lil Wayne, Drake and J Cole were my earliest influencers. It’s not just charisma, but they inspired me as people. Guys like 2Pac, Nipsey and Russ have showed me that we can’t not dream and express who we are, no matter the circumstances.” Malek said his first mixtape, “Hood Famous”, was a reflection of who he was and is.

“It represented love, belief in yourself and also a little about mental health, the power of manifestation and the social ills of my community and the world. “If you know anything about how it felt as a brown kid who is Muslim telling his people he is going to be a rapper and perform, and do massive shows, they were like ‘wow, this guy’s crazy’. “Everyone thought I should be a lawyer until I played them a few songs. Eventually their reaction changed. To anyone who has a dream, keep your focus on it. Make it a goal because if you can see it, believe it, speak it and put the work in, then it’s already yours. Trust the process.