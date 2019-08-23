Lifestyle - THIS aromatic unopened dried flower bud has the name “clove”, which is derived from the Latin word clavus – meaning nail – as the bud resembles a nail.

Lifestyle - THIS aromatic unopened dried flower bud has the name “clove”, which is derived from the Latin word clavus – meaning nail – as the bud resembles a nail.

It is often used in pickles, garam masalas, breyanis and salads.





It is one of the most precious and valuable spices of the world. This is due to the fact that just a drop of clove oil is 400 times more powerful than wolfberries or blueberries.



Clove buds possess a penetrative light and cooling quality. They are bitter and have a pungent taste. Like any culinary spice in Ayurveda, they have numerous benefits, but only if used correctly.



Ayurvedic pharmaceutics describes cloves as a potent appetiser, carminative and a taste enhancer, thus it is ideal for improving one’s digestion.

Cloves are also an analgesic, which is why they were often used to soothe excruciating toothache.