Hindu devotional vocalist to perform at fire-walking festival in New York City

Hindu devotional vocalist, Preven Moodley, has taken his talent to the United States for the fourth time in his music career. The 32-year-old will perform at the Shri Shakti Mariammaa Temple’s second annual fire-walking festival in New York City on July 19.

Moodley, of Durban, said he was a qualified teacher but resigned to pursue a full-time career in singing. He recorded his first album in 2018. “I have been singing since I was 4-years-old. I am passionate about music and religion. I specialise in Hindu devotional music; singing praise songs to the gods. My songs help to connect people to God and feel God’s presence; thus bringing about peace and comfort to people,” said Moodley. He left South Africa on Saturday and will remain in the US for a month.

Moodley said he previously performed in the US last year at the inaugural fire-walking event at the Shri Shakti Mariammaa Temple. He said he thereafter received a New York State Assembly Certificate of Merit from Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar for inspiring devotion around the world. “I also performed at the New York Devi Pooja and at the Diwali shows in Miami and Florida. I have also performed in other countries such as Mauritius, Trinidad and Tobago, India, and Fiji Island." Moodley, who won the South African Traditional Music Award for the Best Indian Vocalist in 2021, added that he was on a journey of connecting people to God through music, healing them, helping them, and leading them through music.

“I inspire people to be the best version of themselves. I also motivate youngsters to preserve their beautiful culture and heritage. I want to change the world for the better through music, and I am working on that daily; one listener at a time.” His advice to aspiring artists is to believe in themselves “Be yourself. Allow your talent to shine from inside.”