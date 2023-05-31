How to stay safe this winter

Winter is upon us. It gets darker earlier, and for longer, and this is when criminals are known to be more active. Added to this is load shedding, which takes place at times at night and in the early hours of the morning. Power outages are anticipated to increase over winter, further exacerbating the situation.

POST spoke to Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial SAPS spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, to get insight into the matter. He also provided tips on proactive steps one could take. Netshiunda said criminals were opportunists and would use every opportunity to strike at unsuspecting victims. “Most crimes happen during the night because criminals do not want to be seen and/or recognised. Load shedding also provides criminals with an opportunity to execute their wicked plans. With most house alarms not armed due to load shedding, criminals want to capitalise on this,” said Netshiunda.

More on this RECIPES: Winter warmers

He said crime analysis revealed that murder, rape, housebreaking and business robberies mostly happened between 6pm and midnight. Keep your car safe at night. Picture: pexels.com “Vehicles that are parked outside during the night are also vulnerable to theft and break-ins. During load shedding criminals also maximise the opportunity to steal power cables and hijack, especially at intersections.” Netshiunda said there were proactive steps one could take to protect homes, properties and vehicles at night.

“Ensure all windows are closed and gates and all doors are closed and locked. Community members are also encouraged to form street forums and committees that isolate criminals and prioritise the reporting of any unusual movements and suspicious-looking people in the area. Most suspects survey the house they want to target during the day and execute their plans with the assistance of darkness.” Double check to ensure your doors, security gates and windows are securely locked. Picture: pexels.com In February, Fidelity ADT, a business and residential security systems company, said it received increased reports of solar panels also being targeted by criminals. Charnel Hattingh, the group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity ADT, said as criminals continued to shift and change their patterns and behaviour it was essential that homeowners kept up with trends and find better ways to secure their homes.

As more homeowners turn to the likes of solar panels during the energy crisis, criminals have found fresh opportunity. Picture: pexels.com “In line with the energy crisis, more homeowners are investing in energy-savvy products, which have become appealing to criminals. A new trend is emerging where criminals are targeting solar panels. We received reports of solar panels being stolen from properties, typically during the day while homeowners are at work. “To stay one step ahead of opportunistic criminals, it is important to make your home less of a target by making it as difficult as possible for criminals to successfully carry out their plans on your property,” said Hattingh. She gave the following home safety tips:

* Ensure that your garden is well lit at all times. * Have barrier security installed (electric fence, beams, sensor lights, burglar bars and interior detection). * Lock tools and garden equipment away. Don’t let your stepladder be the means by which criminals get onto your balcony or roof.

* Never leave your wheelie bin out overnight as criminals not only use these to climb on, they also use them to transport stolen goods. * Cut away excess shrubs and bushes as this serves as a good hiding spot for criminals. * Keep your alarm armed. Make use of the different features your alarm offers (that is the stay mode, sleep mode and away mode).

* Having visible armed response signage can also serve as a deterrent. * Installing quality CCTV cameras around your premises will help the police with investigations and will also deter opportunistic criminals. Hattingh said it was also vital that all incidents are reported timeously to the police so that they could be logged as crime statistics.

“Crime statistics help the police strategise and allocate the appropriate resources to suburbs in conjunction with private security companies and other stakeholders to protect lives by better managing crime, curbing trends and equipping the justice system,” she said. Many people start, or end their day with light exercise or training. Be cautious when doing so in the darker winter hours. Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA) Exercise/training Those who are exercising or training during winter also need to be cautious.

“Residents who jog in the early hours of the morning or late evenings are encourage to do so in groups. Those who jog alone are vulnerable to attacks by criminals. Joggers are also reminded to leave their valuable possessions at home so that they do not attract criminals,” said Netshiunda. In a blog post on their website, www.comrades.com, the Comrades Marathon highlighted safety tips while out training, which are also useful for general outdoor exercise. These include:

* Be aware of your surroundings: Headphones are great for playing tunes that help motivate you while running, but they can also block out a surrounding sound that could alert you to danger. Try to keep your headphone volume low if you feel you must use them. * Vary the times of your runs: Attacks while you are running are often spontaneous attacks when a perpetrator spots an opportunity. However, predictable patterns are also a safety concern. Try to have some variation in the timing of your runs and avoid running when it is dark or in isolated areas. You could run an hour earlier or later and change up your routine when it comes to the days of the week when you choose to run. * Carry a whistle: You can buy a sports whistle. Having it on a lanyard around your neck means you can raise the alarm quite quickly if you feel unsafe. The loud noise may also startle your attacker into running away.

* Run in a group: There’s safety in numbers. * Watch the clock: It is much safer to run during the day. Especially in winter, the days can get quite short. Darkness makes it harder for us to identify potential threats. So stay on top of your running schedule. Avoid running alone before sunrise and after sunset. Besides daylight, there are also fewer people around which could see you or help you, if need be. The best is to run in areas which are well-lit and populated. * Keep valuables at home: Most criminals attack you because they want to get hold of your valuables. If you still want to take your phone with you, also for safety reasons, then keep it out of sight. Remember to take off any jewellery before your run. And again, headphones will give away that you are running with a phone or music device.