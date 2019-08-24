Karou Charou will commemorate 10 years in comedy with a national tour Picture: Supplied

​A KNOWN rebel against the norm, comedian Karou Charou will commemorate 10 years in the funny business with a national tour. I Am Karou is a befitting title - seeing as the entertainer can be interpreted as “hot” in a number of ways.

Hot on the lips of the more conservative audience, who cringe at his unapologetic F-bomb and in-your-face style of comedy, tackling everything from politics to brazenly talking about sex.

Love him or loathe him, Karou Charou always has people talking.

So the title of his national tour is apt.

Karou is who he is (unapologetically) and he is karou (Tamil for “hot”).

So we start our interview as we have on the few previous occasions that I have interviewed him.

“I am Karou, so let me do the interview as he would,” said the comedian, referring to his alter ego.

“It’s part of the secret to Karou’s success - my flamboyant outfits, signature headgear, and dark shades hide my identity. Ten years on and people still do not know the man behind the mask.

“I also feel that my style of comedy is second to none in the country, if not the world. I’m unique, dynamic and bursting with energy.

“It is a trait that is appreciated by my audiences, who enjoy my unscripted banter.”

He may come across as overly-confident and crass in how he chooses his style of comedy, but you have to understand this is Karou Charou.

Karou has performed to packed houses, at venues including the Lyric Theatre in Joburg and Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace.

His debut show, Kama Sutra, sold-out seven shows at the iZulu Theatre at Sibaya. He has toured a number of African cities and Australia and is a hit on social media.

His popularity was recognised by international fast food brand McDonald’s, which chose him to be the face of its Spicy Burger campaign on TV, in cinemas and on billboards.

When asked what audiences could expect, he snaps back in true Karou style: “I’m going back to my roots, which propelled me to instant fame and a household name, and that’s adult comedy. So expect the ‘F-bombs to fly’.”

He added that he would reflect on his 10 years in the industry with comic tales - from missing a flight and spending nine hours in an airport to walking off the edge of a metre-high stage.

The tour hits iZulu Theatre at Sibaya from August 30 to September 1.

Karou will then be off to Newcastle, Pietermaritzburg, Ladysmith, the Wild Coast Sun and Richards Bay.

For further show dates, information, and bookings, log on to Computicket.com.

The shows are strictly for adults.

POST