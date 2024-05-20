Kass Naidoo presented with Minister’s Recognition of Excellence Award in sport

Kass Naidoo was recently presented with the Minister’s Recognition of Excellence Award by Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa at the 17th edition of the South African Sport Awards (Sasa) at Sun City. Naidoo, an ICC World Cup commentator and founder of the gsport initiative, said in a Facebook post that she was grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in others lives, especially in advancing women in sport.

She also thanked Kodwa for the recognition. “I am excited for the journey ahead and the chance to create even more impact,” said Naidoo. Launched in 2006, gsport exists to enhance the commercial prospects of women athletes and other women in sport by telling the inspiring story of South African women in sport.

In an interview with Robert Marawa on 947, Naidoo said: “I’m great at giving out awards and recognition and here I too had to wear the shoe on the other foot.” Naidoo, the first female cricket commentator in South Africa, said in the interview that people always asked if she preferred cricket or women’s sport. “I say, well, if I didn’t have cricket, I wouldn’t have women’s sport. When I saw that it was possible for men, I said that I want to make it possible for women.”