Kick-starting dreams: Former footballer returns to roots to nurture next generation of talent

Former footballer, Vishal Kishore has returned to his roots in Tongaat after living in Gauteng for 25 years. He will be giving back to the community by providing free football lessons to boys between the ages of eight and sixteen at the Buffelsdale stadium grounds.

The 49-year-old, of Buffelsdale, started his soccer career at the age of eight in 1984. He has played for Buffelsdale Bluebells, Tongaat Crusaders, Gandhis Hill Football Club, Sunrise Football Club and the Elite Super League. During his soccer career, he has won individual awards as top scorer and best player as well as player of the year, player of the season and player of the tournament, among others. Kishore, a structural designer, said soccer was about the camaraderie, bond, energy and support that was shared with teammates and the personal growth and development that came from pushing oneself to improve.

“Through these lessons, I want to achieve personal growth and development by improving skills and reaching new heights, team success, passion and a love for the game. I want to make a lasting impact on the sport and be remembered as a great player, inspiration and a role-model by inspiring younger players.” He said the lessons would be held every Saturday morning from 8am to 10am and would be free. “I want to develop the next generation by contributing to their growth and development of the sport they love. I will also be passing on the knowledge and skills I’ve acquired to help others improve. Mostly, I want to encourage healthy lifestyles by promoting physical activity, fitness, and wellness among young people."