Monday, March 27, 2023

Light, healthy meals for Ramadaan

Chicken, with mushroom and spinach rice

Published 2h ago

The month-long fast of Ramdan is underway.

The fast marks a period of prayer, reflection and community observed by Muslims.

Feriel Sonday shares light, healthy meals to share with your family over this time.

*Veg soup made with sweet potato

500g split peas

2 litres water

5 large carrots

2 leeks

2 red onions

3 tbs soup celery and parsley herb mix

3 sweet potatoes

Salt and black grounded pepper to taste

Method

Cook split peas until soft and creamy

Add grated vegetable

Cook until done

Add salt and pepper

Blend soup with hand blender

*Chicken with mushroom and spinach rice

Clean 1 whole chicken (pieces)

Marinade with 1 tsp chicken lemon and herb spice, 1 tsp peri peri, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp aromat. Let sit for an hour

2 cups cake flour

Add the same amount of chicken spices (above) to flour

Dip chicken in flour

Bake with avocado oil or sunflower oil in hot oven 200C until golden brown

*For the mushroom and spinach rice

2 cups rice

2 tsp fine rice spice

Salt to taste

Boil above together until soft

Vegetables

1 large onion

200g sliced mushrooms

200g chopped, fresh spinach

1 tsp dried thyme

Salt and pure black pepper to taste

Method

Braise large onion in a little oil

Add sliced mushrooms, chopped fresh spinach and dried thyme

Add salt and pure black pepper

Stir in above with rice and simmer slowly until heated up

Serve with baby potatoes and gem squash

*Smoked Snoek Paté and cocktail bread rolls

250g deboned smoked fish

One medium onion

Freshly squeezed lemon juice of one lemon

3 tbs mayonnaise

One tsp dried parsley

Half tsp peri peri spice

2 tsp Fisherman Spice Seasoning

Method

Blend all above in food processor until smooth paste.

Serve on crackers or toasted bread or rolls

*For the bread rolls

6 cups cake flour

1½ tsp salt

4 tbs sugar

2 packets (20g) instant yeasts

¾ cup sunflower oil

60 gr melted butter n

±2½ cup lukewarm water

Method

Sift flour in bowl

Add sugar, salt and yeast and mix

Make well in centre of dry ingredients

In a jug mix boiling water, oil and butter

Mix well until soft dough is formed

Cover dough and let it rise for one hour

Knock down risen dough

Make rolls by breaking off pieces of dough & shape as desired

Place rolls in greased baking tray and allow to rise 30 min

Brush rolls with beaten eggs and sprinkle with sesame seeds and black poppy seeds (optional)

Bake in preheated oven at 180ºC for 20 minutes or 15 minutes in Thermofan Oven

*Follow Feriel on Facebook: Feriel Sonday's Heavenly Bites

