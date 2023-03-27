Light, healthy meals for Ramadaan

The month-long fast of Ramdan is underway.
The fast marks a period of prayer, reflection and community observed by Muslims.
Feriel Sonday shares light, healthy meals to share with your family over this time.
*Veg soup made with sweet potato
500g split peas
2 litres water
5 large carrots
2 leeks
2 red onions
3 tbs soup celery and parsley herb mix
3 sweet potatoes
Salt and black grounded pepper to taste
Method
Cook split peas until soft and creamy
Add grated vegetable
Cook until done
Add salt and pepper
Blend soup with hand blender
*Chicken with mushroom and spinach rice
Clean 1 whole chicken (pieces)
Marinade with 1 tsp chicken lemon and herb spice, 1 tsp peri peri, 1 tsp garlic powder and 1 tsp aromat. Let sit for an hour
2 cups cake flour
Add the same amount of chicken spices (above) to flour
Dip chicken in flour
Bake with avocado oil or sunflower oil in hot oven 200C until golden brown
*For the mushroom and spinach rice
2 cups rice
2 tsp fine rice spice
Salt to taste
Boil above together until soft
Vegetables
1 large onion
200g sliced mushrooms
200g chopped, fresh spinach
1 tsp dried thyme
Salt and pure black pepper to taste
Method
Braise large onion in a little oil
Add sliced mushrooms, chopped fresh spinach and dried thyme
Add salt and pure black pepper
Stir in above with rice and simmer slowly until heated up
Serve with baby potatoes and gem squash
*Smoked Snoek Paté and cocktail bread rolls
250g deboned smoked fish
One medium onion
Freshly squeezed lemon juice of one lemon
3 tbs mayonnaise
One tsp dried parsley
Half tsp peri peri spice
2 tsp Fisherman Spice Seasoning
Method
Blend all above in food processor until smooth paste.
Serve on crackers or toasted bread or rolls
*For the bread rolls
6 cups cake flour
1½ tsp salt
4 tbs sugar
2 packets (20g) instant yeasts
¾ cup sunflower oil
60 gr melted butter n
±2½ cup lukewarm water
Method
Sift flour in bowl
Add sugar, salt and yeast and mix
Make well in centre of dry ingredients
In a jug mix boiling water, oil and butter
Mix well until soft dough is formed
Cover dough and let it rise for one hour
Knock down risen dough
Make rolls by breaking off pieces of dough & shape as desired
Place rolls in greased baking tray and allow to rise 30 min
Brush rolls with beaten eggs and sprinkle with sesame seeds and black poppy seeds (optional)
Bake in preheated oven at 180ºC for 20 minutes or 15 minutes in Thermofan Oven
