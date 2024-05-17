Arranged marriages do work. Just ask Harilall and Sithamoney Bhagwandin, of Malvern, who celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary today. Harilall is 85 and his wife, 81. They have five children and 11 grandchildren.

“We were not rich, but the love we shared and being each other's support through the hard times makes our home the wonderful place it is,” said Harilall earlier today. “Like most couples, we disagree a lot, but we are always there for each other, no matter what," added Sithamoney. "When we are apart, we miss each other tremendously. Just being there for one another is the main ingredient to a long and loving marriage,” she added.

Sithamoney said they also trusted and never doubted each other. Their daughter, Roshnee Nagindass, said her parents married on May 17, 1964. Harilall and Sithamoney Bhagwandin on their wedding day. "They were introduced by family and it was love at first sight. They courted for six months and decided to marry. It was an arranged marriage. They had a traditional Hindu wedding under a marquee at mum's home in New Farm, Brookdale."

She said her dad worked as a shoemaker at a factory, while her mother was a dressmaker. They moved from Happy Valley in 1967 to Chatsworth and then in 2016, to Malvern. “While my parents' lives were difficult for some time, together they managed to take care of their family to the best of their ability and built a close-knit and loving family,” said Nagindass.