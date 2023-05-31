Living the dream... on DsTV

GROWING up in Crossmoor in Chatsworth, Denver Naicker found himself drawn to and fascinated by the life of celebrities. Today the television presenter, in his mid 30s and now residing in Windermere, Durban, is living his childhood dream as the host of a TV show that zones in on the life of celebs.

The Get Real Show, previously broadcast on GLOW TV, will be on a new platform from this weekend, airing on DsTV and on Openview, on Sunday’s at 7pm,]. “I attended Crossmead Primary School and Crossmoor Secondary. Both schools are in Crossmoor in Chatsworth. I started getting fascinated with the life of celebrities and who they are in reality. I used to read a lot and watch talk shows on TV while growing up. I always wanted to get on screen. It has been my dream,” he said. Naicker, who is also a manager for Hirsch's and an MC for events, said his vision for the show had always been big.

“I want to be the better version of myself, while always remaining grounded in all I do. I would love to interview the president of South Africa and find out more about his emotional side, like how he managed trying to keep everyone calm when we were in lockdown. “I think for now I am just grateful to God for where I am and I thank my team for putting the show together, especially our producer, Cerisha Naicker. “My role model is my mum who always pushed and encouraged me to dream big and reminded me that nothing was impossible. This show started off with just a dream and today we are headed for DsTV,” he said.