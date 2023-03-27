Managing affairs at home

Melanie Kisten, writer, producer and actress, is bringing her new stage play, Home Affairs, to Suncoast’s The Globe on April 1. After sold-out houses for Big Amma & Biggs Locked Down, Who's the Boss? and The Bread, the Porridge & The Mix Masala, Kisten tackles matters of marriage and infidelity in her new production.

She said the show put a spin on love and infidelity in a whacky yet interesting way. “I wrote this script about 12 years ago but have re-written some of the comedy to keep to the current times. The inspiration behind this was that there are many of my friends who have found themselves in similar situations, so I wanted to bring this topic out a bit, but on a lighter note. Hopefully, with the morals that are emphasised and the messages behind the script, we will help to educate people that the grass isn't always greener on the other side.” Kisten said when we saw married couples, it did not mean that they are always happy.

“They could be fighting their own battles that nobody really knows about. Neglect due to busy lifestyles, kids, money issues and feeling insecure is one of the main reasons couples often drift away from each other. We all have needs and when needs are not met in a marriage, men and women find themselves looking for attention elsewhere. “Sometimes they are married to a person who gives them that 90% of a good life, yet they still keep looking for that 10% they feel is lacking. When they find that 10% it’s all fun and games until they realise that the 10% has cost them 90% of happiness,” said Kisten. She said it was her hope to show couples that one wrong decision made in haste could have a ripple effect.

“You could end up not only hurting yourself but someone else in the process. As they say, if two people are meant to be together, the universe will conspire to make it happen, No matter how hard you try or give it as many chances, a broken relationship will never be the same. This is something so common today. “People change over time. You no longer look the same and feel the same 10 years into marriage. It takes two people, hard work, time, dedication and commitment to make things work.If the foundation of a marriage is not strong it will fall. We hope to portray this in a funny and hilarious way, but also to send a strong message through the comedy, because all that glitters is not always gold,” she said. Kisten said the story was based around two best friends. “One who is bored in his marriage and the other is a couple bob short of a rand. They confide in each other, spilling the beans about their discontented lives. Then one of them, seeking a cure for his boredom, invites trouble into his life.

“He decides to meet a hot babe via social media. Tricked into believing he can have his bread buttered on both sides - enjoying a relationship outside his marriage while his friend covers his tracks - he discovers that his perfect life is about to turn upside down as his wife also has a hidden agenda.” The lead roles of the wife and husband are played by Kisten and Krishna Subrayen. Both have been married for more than 21 years. “We are able to bring to the stage our own experiences and realities of being in a marriage . It is said experience is the best teacher, so I think with that said we are able to naturally and flawlessly play their roles of a husband and wife bringing reality into our performances,” said Kisten.

The show also features Lyle D Chellan, Kyra Kiki (Kubeshan) Naidoo, Bhavanie Kisten, Lucian Govender, Mayeshni Parsuram, Jordache Munganlal, Elaine Govender and the MKDA Dance Troupe. Home Affairs stages for one performance only. Tickets cost from R150 at Computicket. *Five lucky readers stand a chance to win TWO tickets for the Home Affairs Who's Fooling Who taking place at The Globe, Suncoast Casino on the 1st of April. To enter, SMS, POSTHome followed by your full name and email address to 33258. Competition closes at 10 am on Thursday March 30. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.