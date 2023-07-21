Managing and incorporating screen time, an important balance

THE first week of the new school term has passed, so with regards to the challenges of getting children out of holiday mode and back into routine, the battle is half won. From having to adapt to going back to starting their days earlier and equally earlier bedtimes, to homework schedules – it’s a big adjustment after pupils have been on break for almost a month.

Arguably one of the bigger challenges may be getting children weaned off increased device and TV time that is usually associated the holiday period. A review titled Risk factors for problematic smartphone use in children and adolescents was published in 2019 on the United State’s National Centre for Biotechnology Information’s National Library of Medicine website. It said the percentage of smartphone users – especially among minors – is growing, and so is the body of literature hinting at increasing rates of problematic smartphone use in children and adolescents. However, comprehensive reviews regarding this issue are still scarce.

The percentage of smartphone users – especially among minors – is growing. Picture: ANA Archives The review explained: “The main aim of this review was to provide an overview of studies focusing on specific risk factors predicting problematic smartphone use in children and adolescents. “Research regarding influencing factors such as gender, age, and social, family, and personality factors, as well as duration of use and use patterns, could be found. “Results seem to cautiously suggest that using a smartphone for gaming and social networking might be risk factors, whereas having good friendships might constitute a protective factor. Also, female adolescents seem to be prone to a higher smartphone addiction risk than male adolescents.

“For family, school, and personality factors, results are still scarce, and more research is needed. Nevertheless, strict parenting, low self-control, and low self-esteem seem to increase risks for problematic use, whereas academic motivation and school success might decrease this risk,” said the review. Hameeda Bassa-Suleman, a clinical psychologist, said for children and teens, there were many risks associated with screen time. “Psychologically, it is important that kids and teens don’t rely on screens for all their cognitive, social and intellectual stimulation as total reliance on this can lead to stunted growth in their social, sensory-motor, cognitive and interpersonal development.

“Young children need more time in the real world learning through play as this helps with their social, sensory and motor development. “Teenagers often socialise online but it is important this is balanced with real face-to-face socialising as this can help enhance and refine important social skills and help their interpersonal relationships and also prevent social anxiety in adulthood,” she said. Young children need more time in the real world learning through play - expert. EPA/NIC BOTHMA In terms of managing cyber safety, Bassa-Suleman said was important that parents who give their young children and teenagers devices make a concerted effort to monitor their screen time and the content that they consume, especially on social media.

“In addition, parents need to build relationships with their children so they can be the person their kids turn to when they enter into confusion about meeting people online.” She said tech companies have understood parents’ concerns about screen time usage and there are various apps they can install that can help monitor the use and content of their children’s devices. “For example, Google uses Family Link that can monitor all children’s activities, apps installed and can place time restrictions on the device itself.

“It is important to have a conversation about why there is a need for parental help with these regulations in the first place, and educating them on how their psychological development is not yet ready for them to be fully in control of this may make them more likely to follow on the guidelines.” Since the Covid-19 pandemic much if life in general has migrated to online, either fully or in hybrid form – whether for work or schooling. However, according to the World Health Organization, the use of the internet and related technologies had been on its radar since as early as 2014.

In a 2018 statement titled Public health implications of excessive use of the internet and other communication and gaming platforms, the WHO said: “The use of the internet, computers, smartphones and other electronic devices has dramatically increased over recent decades, and this increase is associated not only with clear and tremendous benefits to the users, but also with documented cases of excessive use which often has negative health consequences. “In an increasing number of countries, the problem has reached the magnitude of a significant public health concern. The use of the internet, computers, smartphones and other electronic devices has dramatically increased over recent decades - WHO. Picture: ANA Archives “The WHO has been conducting activities related to the public health implications of excessive use of the internet, computers, smartphones and similar electronic devices since 2014 in response to concerns expressed by professional groups, WHO collaborating centres, academics and clinicians about the public health relevance of health conditions associated with excessive use of the internet and other communication and gaming platforms.”

Since 2014 these WHO activities have seen experts meet annually in different parts of the world to discuss and unpack various aspects around increased usage. According the the statement this included: – Public health implications of health conditions associated with excessive use of the Internet, smartphones and similar electronic devices. – The spectrum, taxonomy and clinical descriptions of behavioural disorders associated with excessive use of the internet and other communication and gaming platforms within the conceptual framework of disorders due to addictive behaviours.

– Focusing on health promotion, prevention and treatment policies and programmes aimed at reducing the public health problems associated with excessive use of the internet, computers, smartphones and other communication and gaming platforms. Bassa-Suleman said we have to accept that screens are here to stay and they are a part of our daily lives. “However we have to make a concerted effort to literally get in touch with the world.