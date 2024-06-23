Never underestimate yourself and embrace every challenge

TODAY marks a special day in the world of engineering, as it is International Women in Engineering Day. Terresha Moodley, of New lands West, is making waves in the engineering world with her passion for problem-solving and her commitment to inspiring others.

Moodley studied a Bachelor of Science in Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal. She is also registered as a professional engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa. “Our class had a few females but it was mostly male-dominated. Fewer females in the group allowed me to forge solid friendships. My two best friends that I met at university are civil engineers. We were able to each grow professionally, support each other and navigate some of the challenges of working in practice together,” said Moodley. Moodley currently works at Zutari, an engineering consulting firm, as a structural engineer.

“I am responsible for the structural design, construction monitoring and project management of multidisciplinary engineering projects in the buildings and infrastructure space.” She said her interest in engineering stemmed from her curiosity to understand the underlying science behind how things worked and finding ways to make it better. “I have always enjoyed a challenge and every day there is a new problem to solve either with a complicated design issue, or a query on site."

She said her role as a structural engineer was especially fulfilling because she got to physically see her work come to life. “Our projects are all so unique. On some days I get to be in beautiful commercial space and others, in less glamorous rural areas. It is satisfying knowing the work I do contributes to building infrastructure that impacts so many people.” Moodley added the job could be overwhelming - being the only female in the room or on site.

“I have found the best way to overcome the nerves is to always be suitably prepared and accountable for the work that you do. It builds confidence and frames you in a positive light. “I went to a site meeting last week, and one of the contractor’s engineers didn’t believe I was the responsible structural engineer on the project. It was funny to see the disbelief and terror in his eyes when I told him who I was. I have been fortunate that many of the male engineers I have worked with have been inclusive and supportive, while still giving me an opportunity to learn and be myself." Moodley said celebrating women in engineering was a great initiative.