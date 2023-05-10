New Barbie, a doll of hope

The recent announcement by Mattel Inc. of an addition of a Barbie doll with Down syndrome has been welcomed by interest groups. In a statement, Mattel, Inc. said the doll was created to allow even more children to see themselves in Barbie, as well as to have Barbie reflect the world around them.

“The Barbie doll with Down syndrome is meant to inspire all children to tell more stories through play. As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play,” said Lisa McKnight, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, in the statement. She said: “Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. Dolls play outside of a child’s own lived experience can teach understanding and build a greater sense of empathy, leading to a more accepting world. We are proud to introduce a Barbie doll with Down syndrome to better reflect the world around us and further our commitment to celebrating inclusion through play.” The statement said Barbie worked closely with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the United States to ensure the doll accurately represents a person with Down syndrome.

The statement said some of the key factors incorporated into the doll’s design included: Picture: Supplied *Sculpt: This doll introduces a new face and body sculpt to be more illustrative of women with Down syndrome, including a shorter frame and a longer torso. The new face sculpt features a rounder shape, smaller ears, and a flat nasal bridge, while the eyes are slightly slanted in an almond shape. The doll’s palms even include a single line, a characteristic often associated with those with Down syndrome. *Orthotics: The Barbie Fashionista doll with Down syndrome also wears pink ankle foot orthotics (AFOs) to match her outfit, and her sneakers tout a zipper detail. Some children with Down syndrome use orthotics to support their feet and ankles, and NDSS provided a box of orthotics to serve as the real-life inspiration for the ones this Barbie Fashionista is wearing, matched to her outfit and the bright colours in her design.

Ancella Ramjas is the National Executive Director for Down Syndrome South Africa (DSSA) - the national umbrella organisation of 12 regional associations/support and outreach groups in South Africa. In an interview with POST, Ramjas said Down syndrome is the most common occurring genetic condition caused by a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21, commonly referred to as Trisomy 21. “This extra genetic material causes delays in both physical and cognitive development.” She said they were excited about the new doll.

“We are committed to promoting and improving the quality of life for all persons with Down syndrome and their families, and by changing public perception on the condition. As the national organisation and as the Down syndrome community of South Africa, we are extremely excited and feel very positive about the release of the first Barbie Doll with Down syndrome. We feel that this is an important step to embracing diversity and promoting inclusion.” The Barbie line has over 175 looks with dolls with a variety of eye colors, hair colors and textures, body types and disabilities. Picture: www.mattel.com Ramjas explained why it was important for children's toys to embrace diversity. “Children are not born with preconceived ideas about certain categories of people. Their behaviour is modelled around what values and attitudes society attaches to that which is different, and this extends particularly to persons with disabilities. “Persons with Down syndrome face multiple challenges based on social stigma and exclusion. Being accepted for who they are and being included in all spheres of life is a daily struggle for them and their families.

“Children discover their world through play with toys. By releasing a doll that represents persons with Down syndrome, we are teaching children through play about the importance of recognising that there are different types of people that are part of our communities and society at large. “It is important to teach today’s children to be more tolerant and open to diversity. By playing with a doll with Down syndrome, they will not only learn about what Down syndrome is, but also that, at the end of the day, we are all human beings with the same needs and wants as everybody else. For children with Down syndrome, they will, for the first time, be able to play and identify with a doll that represents themselves,” she said. Ramjas said the new doll is a monumental step in changing the perception of disability and promoting a more inclusive society.

“This move is more representative of the society we live in today. DSSA commends Mattel, Inc. for taking this initiative and for working with the National Down Syndrome Society, NDSS in the US to incorporate the key characteristics of persons with Down syndrome. “To the Down syndrome community, this is not just a doll but a symbol of hope that can change people’s perceptions and show that persons with Down syndrome are so much more than their diagnosis. They are a person first with their own unique abilities and strengths, they are capable of so many Extra-ordinary things,” she said. Janus Horn, who represents Down Syndrome Association KZN and Downsideup South Africa, said the doll was vital towards creating a more inclusive society.

“So many times children with Down syndrome are excluded from attending schools, etc. I would like to thank Mattel Inc creating this new Barbie. Horn said a child with Down syndrome can identify with this doll. “It helps to show them that they are beautiful and anything is possible. “I think it will help normal functioning kids see and understand that children with Down syndrome are normal kids like they are. The only difference is an extra Chromosome.

“It would be great if Mattel included some information regarding Down syndrome with the Barbie. We are very excited. I think a lot of thought has gone into the Barbie to give it a very authentic image,” he said. The statement said over the years, the Barbie doll line had been extended to include over 175 looks, offering a variety of eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities, and fashions to tell more stories. Their line includes Barbie with vitiligo, dolls that use a wheelchair or a prosthetic limb, a doll with hearing aids, and a doll without hair.