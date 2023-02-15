New strong female character for Samantha

SAMANTHA Govender, a Durban actress, has taken on the role of Mrs Kumar in the eTV medical drama telenovela, Durban Gen. Durban Gen is a South African medical drama telenovela. It is an etv original produced by Stained Glass TV Production and commissioned and distributed by etv. The medical drama reflects on the struggles of the doctors and nurses in their daily lives at Durban General Hospital.

Govender plays Mrs Kumar, a strong female character. “She comes across as the concerned and loving wife to Mr Kumar, who is hospitalised until her real motives are revealed. She knows she must make sacrifices because she refuses to live in a financial crisis,” she said of the character. Scenes from Durban Gen. Picture: Supplied “Mrs Kumar also comes to a point where she has fallen out of love with her husband but she doesn’t reveal this to him. At first I play the loving, unassuming, traditional wife then I shift to being devious.”

She said the exciting part about the role was that she does not identify with the character personally. “My character is created by observing people in the Indian community. As I am getting older, I am looking for roles that challenge me as an actress. I want to create something that is not part of my own character traits.” Her character started appearing in the show on January 31.

“You can watch the missed episodes of the storyline on YouTube so that you see the different transitions in my character and understand the storyline.” Govender is still working on Imbewu the Seed on eTV, playing Aunty Jyothi. “She is seeking more revenge. I am currently busy shooting with production. All will be revealed in March. I also play Sushi in Kings of Mulberry Street 2, a feature film that will premiere this year. I have other exciting projects in the pipeline, but it is too soon to tell,” she said.