Northlands Primary School teams prepare for National LEGO League Competition

MOST know LEGO as being building blocks but it is also an activity for children aimed at problem-solving, programming, and building teamwork. Northlands Primary School’s LEGO League senior challenge teams - Lego Legends and Smooth Sailors - recently excelled in the regional First LEGO League Tournament in Reddam House in Ballito.

Lego Legends placed first in robot design, while Smooth Sailors placed second in the robot game and second overall. Both teams have now qualified for the national tournament from December 6 to 7 at the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre in Johannesburg. They will compete against 58 teams. The school's third, junior explore team, Tech-Know-bots, also participated for the experience. There is no junior-level national competition. Under the guidance of Steven Kent, the Head of Digital Literacy, and coaches, Micaela Reynolds, Daryn Mahabeer, and Shamilla Subramanien, the teams have been honing their skills since the beginning of the year.

“The LEGO League is an exciting robotics competition where learners work in teams to build, program, and problem-solve using LEGO SPIKE Prime kits. Each team is challenged to design, build, and program a robot to complete specific tasks on a themed course, showcasing innovation, teamwork, and perseverance,” said Kent. “We hold practice sessions once a week, focusing on programming skills, strategy development, and teamwork. Our teams have shown remarkable dedication, creativity, and teamwork.” Kent expressed pride in the pupils’ progress, hoping they continue to grow, make lasting memories, and showcase their skills and resilience at nationals.

Some of the pupils shared their thoughts on being part of the teams making it to the nationals. Lego Legends teammate Priasha Naidoo, in Grade 6, said: “I enjoy being part of the LEGO League. The fun part is working with others and the most challenging part is combining everyone’s ideas. We hope our hard work pays off at the nationals.” Another Lego Legends teammate, Simara Moonsamy, in Grade 4, said: “LEGO League has boosted my confidence. It’s a lot of fun. The most challenging part is feeling nervous at competitions, but I hope to do well and qualify for internationals.”