Of marriage and mirth

Leona Dean and Jailoshini Naidoo will bring their newest dance and comedy production, “Save the Date”, to the iZulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino from February 24 to 26. Following the shows, “Rumba goes to Bollywood” and “Rumba on the Dance Floor”, the duo are back with a show that takes you through the ups and downs of an Indian wedding.

Dean said: “ ‘Save the Date’ is a mixture of stand-up comedy, stage comedy, playback songs and Bollywood and western dance sequences. It is a masala musical with a storyline that brings all the different genres together. “This show will take you through the ups and downs of an Indian wedding, but this wedding is not happening so easily. The dysfunctional husband and wife, Selvan and Mumsy, played by Jardel Sai Govender and Shanice Janine Subbiah, will take you through the craziness of an Indian wedding while their nosy neighbour, Aunty Rumba, played by seasoned actress Jailoshini Naidoo, adds fuel to the fire.” Dean said the show was based on an idea that she had had for a long time and one which she thought would go down well with audiences.