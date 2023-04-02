Passionate about the real meaning behind Easter

The Durban Catholic Players’ Guild will present the 15th Durban Passion Play at the Playhouse Drama Theatre from April 6 to 16 for a 14-performance season over Easter. In a statement, the organisers said the Passion play, known as the “Oberammergau of Africa”, strived to restore the true meaning of Easter.

“It is an epic-scale dramatic production depicting Jesus' passion, covering the final period of his life from his visit to Jerusalem to his execution by crucifixion and ending with the resurrection,” the statement said. The production is performed by a cast of more than 130 people who volunteered their time and skills as part of their Lenten preparations. It is directed by Dawn Haynes, co-directed by Jessica Wardle and involves seven months of commitment from the cast.

In an interview with POST, Haynes said the Passion Play was started by Father Noel Coughlan who went to Oberammergau, a town in the Bavarian Alps in Germany known for its famed once-a-decade staging of the Passion Play, as a young priest to see their Passion play. “He was so moved and impressed that he asked them if it would be possible to do a similar play in Durban. Their play is performed every 10 years in thanksgiving for surviving the devastating plague that killed so many thousands but spared their village. “Father Coughlan wanted to start the play to commemorate 100 years of missionary work in South Africa done by the Oblates of Mary Immaculate (OMI) priests.

“They agreed, and he came back and consulted with Archbishop Denis Hurley and the Durban play was born. The first play was done in 1952, and the vow was to do it every five years to honour the missionary work in South Africa. “Our link with Oberammergau has made us the only city in the world officially affiliated with them,” said Haynes. Haynes said auditions are held in August of the year preceding the production.

The crowd welcomes Christus (Dale Collings). Photo: Nancy Lynne Brider “Anyone can audition. No experience is needed, and there are no restrictions. We have had many non-Catholics, non-believers, Hindu and Muslim cast members over the years. All are welcome. “There is no remuneration, and the commitment is enormous. We rehearse every Sunday for five months. The cast ranges in size but has never been less than 100,” she said. She said some of the actors have been in 10 plays already.

“That is more than 50 years of commitment. This year, our youngest are two children who are aged 2, and our oldest is 86 years old. Many families participate, so we have the children, their parents and even their grandparents involved. “I was in my first Passion Play in 1982 and have done seven plays, both acting and directing. Jessica started as a child and has also done seven plays. This is her first involvement as co-director. The only real criteria is the ability to commit to the rehearsal period.” Haynes said the objective of the production was to create an experience, to be in Jerusalem when Christ was there.

“The cast gets to feel what it was like in the times of Pontius Pilate, King Herod and the Sanhedrin, who controlled the Jewish people. Many people say they feel a spiritual presence while standing at the foot of the cross when Jesus is crucified. “The audience also becomes totally involved. For non-Christians, the experience helps them to understand the commitment of Christianity, remembering that Christ is a familiar figure in other religions too. “Aside from its deeply faithful roots, the production is epic with great theatricality, top production values and a phenomenal, life-affirming story performed by an enormous, committed cast – it is a very unique experience,” she said.