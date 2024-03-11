Ramadaan: A month of spirituality and fasting

Ramadaan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a time of profound significance for Muslims worldwide. Marked by fasting during daylight hours, it encompasses a period of spiritual reflection, increased prayer and acts of charity. This annual observance is a testament to the Muslim faith's emphasis on piety, devotion and self-discipline.

At the heart of Ramadaan lies the principle of fasting, as mandated in the Qur’an: "O you who believe, fasting is prescribed for you as it was prescribed for those before so that you may attain Taqwa" (Al-Quran, Chapter 2, Verse 183). Taqwa, often translated as piety or God-consciousness, serves as the overarching goal of the fast, guiding individuals towards a deeper connection with the Divine. Yet, Ramadaan is more than abstaining from food and drink. It is a holistic endeavour to refrain from all forms of wrongdoing. As stated by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), true fasting involves not only physical restraint but also a commitment to moral righteousness.

Thus, Ramadaan serves as a period of spiritual training, fostering virtues such as patience, humility and compassion. Central to Ramadaan observance is the Qur’an, believed by Muslims to be the final revelation from God. During this sacred month, Muslims strive to recite and reflect upon its verses, with many aiming to complete the entire text. During the nights of Ramadaan, an additional prayer called the Taraweeh prayer is performed. In this prayer, the Qur’an is recited from memory in segments with the completion of the Qur’an generally occurring on the 27th or 29th night of Ramadaan.

Ramadaan also instils a sense of empathy and solidarity with the less fortunate. By experiencing hunger and thirst first-hand, fasting individuals develop a heightened awareness of the struggles faced by others. This awareness translates into acts of charity and compassion, making Ramadaan a time of increased philanthropy and community support. A typical day in Ramadaan begins with the pre-dawn meal, known as Suhoor, followed by individual prayers and congregational worship. Throughout the day, Muslims engage in fasting, Quranic recitation and acts of worship, culminating in the breaking of the fast at sunset, or Iftar. Family and community gatherings during Iftar further reinforce bonds of kinship and unity. Ultimately, Ramadaan serves as a transformative journey, fostering spiritual growth and renewal. It is a time of self-reflection, introspection and renewal of faith. As Muslims embark on this sacred journey, the Jamiatul Ulama KZN extends its heartfelt wishes for a blessed Ramadaan and a joyous Eid celebration. May this Ramadaan be a source of spiritual enrichment and enlightenment for all who observe it.