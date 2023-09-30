RECIPES: A spread for Puratassi

Food blogger Vaneshree Rohann Chetty shares recipes for meals enjoyed by her family during Puratassi. *Sweet Rice

Sweet Rice Recipe Ingredients: 1 cup white rice (soaked in water overnight) 3 cups water

1 can condensed milk 125g butter 1 cup milk

1 tsp cardamom powder 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg 2 cinnamon sticks

pistachios, almonds, or raisins (optional) Method In a medium pot over medium heat, add the soaked and washed white rice, cinnamon sticks and water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until the rice is tender for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Add the milk and butter to the pot and stir to combine. Increase the heat to medium and simmer until the milk has reduced slightly and the rice is creamy, about 10 minutes. Stir in the condensed milk, cardamom powder and nutmeg. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes more, or until the rice is heated through. Remove from the heat and serve immediately, garnished with nuts if desired.

*Gulgula Ingredients: 1 cup self-raising flour

3 tbs castor sugar 2 tbs melted butter ½ tsp cardamom powder

½ cup milk or more 2 cups oil for deep frying Method

In a deep bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, and cardamom powder. Fork in the melted butter until well combined. Add the milk a little at a time, mixing until you have a thick batter.

Heat the oil in a deep pan over medium-high heat. To test the oil, drop a small amount of batter into it. If the batter sizzles and rises to the top immediately, the oil is hot enough. Drop small quantities of dough (equivalent to about 1½ tbs) into the hot oil.

The dough will form balls as it cooks. Fry the gulgulas until they are golden brown in colour. Remove from the oil with a slotted spoon and place on a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Serve hot and enjoy! *Veda (Pea Dhal Fritters) Veda (Pea Dhal Fritters) Ingredients:

2 cups yellow split peas/pea dhal (soaked in water overnight or for at least 4 to 5 hours) 2 onions, finely diced 4 dry red chillies, soaked in water to rehydrate then finely diced

6-8 green chillies, finely diced 2 tsp roasted cumin/jeera seeds, roughly crushed ¾ tsp roasted fennel/soomph seeds, roughly crushed

A handful of fresh coriander, minced ½ cup spring onion, chopped 2½ tsp salt

½ tsp turmeric ¼ tsp chilli powder ½ tsp baking powder

1 tsp garlic and ginger paste 4 cups vegetable oil for deep-frying Method

In a food processor, grind the soaked pea dhal until pasty but not runny. Transfer it to a mixing bowl and add all of the other ingredients, except the oil and baking powder. Mix well. Add the baking powder and combine.

To form the vedas, take a small amount of dough and roll it into a ball using the palms of your hands. Flatten the ball into a neat circle and make a hole in the middle using your index finger. Heat a deep fryer or large pot of oil to medium heat. Gently slide the fritters into the hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove the fritters from the oil with a straining spoon and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Serve hot and enjoy!

Tips: If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour. Be careful not to overcrowd the pan when frying the fritters. Serve the veda with mint chutney chutney.

*Maavilakku (Rice Lamp) Maavilakku (Rice Lamp) Ingredients: 1 cup rice flour

1 tsp sesame seeds (thill) 1 tsp butter or ghee ½ tsp cardamom powder

2 tsp condensed milk Ghee or oil for burning Cotton wool wick

Method In a pan over low heat, toast the rice flour and sesame seeds for 5 minutes, without browning. Remove the pan from the heat and let the mixture cool completely.

Rub in the butter or ghee until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Add the cardamom powder and condensed milk and mix well to form a dough. Shape the dough into a lamp, using a teaspoon to create a small indentation for the wick and oil.

In a deep pot, bring water to a boil. Place the lamp on a saucer or tray and place the saucer on top of a small bowl in the boiling water. Cover the pot and steam for 10 minutes.

Once the lamp is steamed, fill it with ghee or oil and place the wick. *Veggie lovers pasta bake Veggie Lovers Pasta Bake Ingredients:

4 tbs olive oil + 1 extra tbs 700ml puréed tomatoes 2 tbs minced garlic

1/2 onion, diced and half onion sliced salt and pepper to taste ¼ tsp dried oregano

2 tsp chilli flakes 1/2 tsp sugar 1 tbs fresh basil, chopped

250ml fresh cream 1/4 cup sliced olives half each, red, green and yellow peppers

200g mushrooms 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese or more 500g cooked pasta of choice

Method In a pan over medium-high heat, add 1 tablespoon olive oil, sliced onions, peppers and mushrooms. Fry lightly, season with salt and pepper, and set aside. In the same pan, add the 4 tablespoons olive oil and onions. Fry until translucent, then add the garlic and stir for 30 seconds.

Next, add the puréed tomatoes, oregano, salt, pepper, sugar and basil. Cook until the oil settles on the top of the sauce. Once cooked, take out 1/2 cup of sauce and set aside. Add fresh cream to the pot of sauce. Mix in the cooked pasta. In a flat pasta baking dish, add the pasta. Top with the 1/2 cup tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, fried veggies, sliced olives and chilli flakes.

Bake in the oven at 180°C for 20 minutes. Serve hot. Tips: If you want a spicier dish, you can add more chilli flakes to the sauce.

You can also add other vegetables to the dish, such as broccoli, zucchini or spinach. If you don’t have fresh cream, you can use milk instead. To make the dish ahead of time, assemble it according to the instructions up to step 4. Cover the dish and refrigerate for up to 24 hours. When you are ready to bake, preheat the oven to 180°C and bake the dish for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

*Vegetable Curry Vegetable Curry Ingredients: 2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped 1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste 2-3 whole dried red chillies (adjust to your spice preference)

1 cinnamon stick 2 whole cardamom pods, slightly crushed 1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp coriander powder 1 tsp turmeric powder 2 tbsp masala powder (adjust to your preferred spice level)

2 medium potatoes, peeled and diced 2 carrots, peeled and sliced 1 cup green beans, trimmed and cut into bite-sized pieces

1 can butter beans, drained and rinsed 1 tomato, puréed salt to taste

fresh coriander/cilantro for garnish (optional) cooked rice or roti for serving Method

Heat the vegetable oil in a pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic paste and cook for another minute, until fragrant.

Add the dried red chillies, cinnamon stick, cardamom pods, and cumin seeds and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Add the coriander powder and masala powder and cook for another minute, stirring constantly. Add the potatoes, carrots, green beans, butter beans and tomato and allow to braise.

Then reduce heat to low and simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the vegetables are tender. Season with salt to taste. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with cooked rice or roti.

*Creamy Spinach and Feta Pies Creamy Spinach and Feta Pies Ingredients: 400g ready-made puff pastry

3 cups washed baby leaf spinach ½ onion, diced 100g creamy feta

2 tbs butter 1½ tsp flour ¼ cup milk and extra for brushing

¼ tsp nutmeg salt and pepper to taste Method

In a saucepan over low heat, add the spinach and allow it to wilt. Remove the spinach or move it to one side of the pan. Add the butter and allow it to melt, then add the chopped onion and cook until translucent. Whisk in the flour to form a roux, then add the milk a little at a time and the nutmeg. Whisk until smooth.

Stir in the spinach, salt, and pepper to taste. Go easy on the salt, as feta is salty. Crumble and gently stir in the feta. Preheat the oven to 165ºC. Unwrap the pastry onto a floured surface and cut into 4 rectangles.

Divide the filling between the four pieces of pastry. Fold over the pastry and gently press down the edges. You can use a fork for this part or brush the edges with a milk and flour mixture to seal. Brush the top of the pastry with milk and bake in the preheated oven for 30 to 35 minutes, or until golden brown.