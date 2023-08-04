RECIPES: Chai-inspired treats

Tetley Tea has launched is Masala Chai and Elaichi Chai blends. They share recipes inspired by these teas.

*Masala Chai Creme Caramel Masala Chai Creme Caramel Ingredients 1 litre milk

1 tsp cardamom powder 3 tbs custard powder ½ tsp falooda powder (China grass/gelatine)

2 teabags Tetley Masala Chai 1 tin condense milk 1 cup Nestlé Cream (optional )

¼ cup water 1 pinch cinnamon 1 pinch cardamom

½ cup golden/caramel syrup or 1 cup sugar Method Heat the milk in a pot, add the Tetley Masala chai tea bags and allow to steep for 2-3 minutes. Remove the teabags.

Make a paste with the custard and falooda powder using 1-2 tbsp of water Add the paste to the milk, with the condensed milk and Nestlé cream. Stir well using a whisk.

Bring the mixture to boiling point. Be careful, as it burns easily. Pour the golden syrup in to the bottom of your mould. Sprinkle cinnamon and cardamom. Gently pour the custard mixture over the syrup.

Refrigerate until set. Once set, turn over and decorate with pistachios. - Recipe by @treetz_by_reez *Tetley Elaichi Chai Tart

Tetley Elaichi Chai Tart. Picture: @ibtesam_essa Ingredients For the cardamom crust 2 cups flour

2 tbs coconut or muscavado sugar ¼ tsp ground cardamom ¼ tsp salt

¾ cup cold butter, cubed ¼ cup cold fresh cream 1 egg yolk

For the Chai Salted Caramel Filling 1 ½ cups white sugar 30ml water

½ cup butter 30ml fresh cream 1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp salt 2 Tetley Elaichi Chai teabags ¼ tsp cardamom powder

For the Chocolate Ganache Topping 120g chocolate, finely chopped ½ cup fresh cream

flaky salt, for garnish Method – Chocolate Ganache Topping In a microwave-safe bowl, heat cream on high until warm. Add chocolate and allow to stand for 5 minutes before combining. Using a fork, mix well until smooth. Set aside to use later.

Method – Chai Crust Add the flour, brown sugar, cardamom and salt to a large mixing bowl and whisk well to combine. Add cubed, cold butter working the butter into the flour mixture using your fingers till the butter has been worked to a fine crumb texture. Add the egg yolk to the cream, whisking until smooth. Slowly pour the mixture into the flour/butter mixture, mixing with a fork. After all the liquid has been added, slightly knead the dough until it comes together to form a ball.

Press the dough into a disc shape, cover in plastic and place into the fridge to cool for at least 2 hours. Remove the dough from the fridge and roll it out to be about a circle. Transfer the dough into the tart pan, firmly pressing the dough into the pan. Remove the excess overhang, prick the bottom of the crust with a fork, then place into the freezer for 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 180ºC. Remove the crust from the freezer, place a piece of baking paper into it and place uncooked rice or dry beans into the baking paper. Place into the oven to bake for 15 minutes, then remove the paper and beans/rice and return back into the oven for another 20 minutes. Allow the crust to cool to room temperature.

Method - Chai Salted Caramel In your microwave, add cream to a heatproof bowl and heat. Remove and add teabags to steep for 5 minutes. Once steeped, remove bags and discard. In a large pan over medium heat add sugar and water. Stir until sugar has dissolved and the mixture begins to boil.

Once the mixture begins to boil increase heat to medium-high and allow the mixture to boil, do not stir it, until it turns amber in colour. Once the mixture has become amber in colour, add the cubed butter and mix vigorously to combine. In a slow stream, add in the cream then add the vanilla, salt and cardamom and whisk until smooth and combined. Remove the caramel from the heat, allow to cool to room temperature. Pour the caramel filling into the cooled crust and place into the fridge for at least 1 hour to set. Once cooled top with chocolate ganache and a sprinkling of salt flakes. - Recipe by @ibtesam_essa

*Cardamom Chai Infused Boeber Ingredients 30g butter

50g vermicelli 5 cups milk 1 teabag Tetley Elachi Chai

¼ cup sago ⅓ cup sugar/condensed milk ½ cup cream

½ tsp cardamom powder 2 tbs rose water Method

Soak sago in water for 30 minutes. Heat milk in a microwave safe jug for 2 minutes. Add 1 teabag Tetley Elachi Chai. Steep for 5 minutes. (Add more than 1 teabag if you want a more intense flavour). Melt butter in a pot. Add crushed vermicelli. Braise on medium to low heat until it turns pinkish.

Remove teabag from milk, squeezing out all the flavours. Add the Elachi Chai infused milk to the braised vermicelli. Bring to a boil. Add sago and sugar/condensed milk. Cook on medium heat until the sago turns clear. Keep stirring in between to avoid burning at the bottom. Remove from heat and stir in rose water, cardamom powder and cream. Serve warm or chilled, topped with pistachios and almonds. Don't forget the dried rose petals to add the final touch. Note: Adjust consistency of the boeber to your liking by adding more cream or milk. If too runny, cook it longer. - Recipe by @ataleofsauceandspice

*Chewy Spice Cookies Ingredients For the cookies

1 cup butter, chopped into cubes 1 Tetley Masala Chai teabag (cut open teabag and remove leaves) 2 ¼ cup flour

2 tsp baking powder ½ tsp salt 1 tsp chai spice

2/3 cup brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla 1 large egg

2 tbs maple syrup For the cinnamon sugar 1 tbs brown sugar

2 tbs white sugar 1 tsp cinnamon (Mix together until well combined)

Method In a medium pan, add the chopped butter and loose Tetley tea leaves. Cook the butter until it turns amber in colour. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl so it stops cooking.

Cool for 20 minutes, then place in the fridge for another 5-10 minutes. In a large bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, salt and spices together. In another bowl, add the browned butter and sugar. Beat together for 1 minute.

Add vanilla, egg and maple syrup and mix again. Slowly pour all the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients and mix well. Cover and refrigerate while you preheat the oven to 180°C.

Line a baking sheet with baking paper. Roll the dough into balls and roll into the cinnamon sugar. Place on to a baking sheet and bake for 12 minutes. Cool before eating. - Recipe by @withlovefromthetwins