RECIPES: Try this DIY Diwali gifting idea

Food blogger Pebbles Govender has shared DIY Diwali gifting ideas that are both tasty and easy on the wallet. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights which symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance, will be celebrated on 12 November.

Many families are busy with preparations ahead of the festive occasion. Govender is one of the recipe developers who is featured in the POST Newspaper’s bumper five-page recipe pull-out, available in the latest edition of the paper, which hit the streets on Wednesday, 1 November. It is packed with traditional sweetmeat ideas, Diwali macarons, designer banana puri and decadent biscuit recipes.

Picture: Supplied Govender has shared these recipes by way of nifty gifting ideas that are also easy on the pocket: * Rasmalai-Infused Jalebi Slabs With hidden centres that can include almond, cashew, rose petal, roasted sunflower and pumpkin seeds, these chocolates also make for innovative Diwali gifting!

Ingredients 1/2 cup white chocolate 1/2 tsp ground elachi

1 tsp melted butter store-bought mini jalebi rose petals

coloured almonds pistachio Method

Add the chocolate, ground elachi and the melted butter and gently melt the chocolate. Mix until well combined. Using a silicone slab mould, sprinkle some dried rose petals, sliced almonds and pistachio. Gently pour over the melted chocolate. Top with mini jalebi, almonds and pistachio.

* Chocolate Slabs With Hidden Centre Picture: Supplied Ingredients chocolate slabs, melted (quantity depends on how many slabs you require)

roasted pumpkin, sunflower seeds almonds pistachio

dried rose petals * All of the above quantities, for sprinkling into a mould for the chocolate’s centre Method

Using a silicone mould, arrange the seeds, nuts and rose petals randomly. Cover with melted chocolate and allow to set. Use decorative boxes for gifting.