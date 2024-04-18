The choir at Reddam House Umhlanga, comprising 50 talented members of the college, from grades nine to matric, are gearing up for a life changing journey to New York City in June. This co-ed ensemble, which includes 10 former Drakensberg Boys Choir pupils, is set to captivate audiences at renowned venues such as Carnegie Hall. Their mission is to share their passion for music and foster global connections.

According to a statement issued by the school, the choir will participate in workshops, performances and sightseeing activities during their time in New York City. "The adventure begins on 4 June and includes workshops and performances at renowned institutions such as Carnegie Hall, Dalton School, and St Patrick's Cathedral, as well as cultural excursions to Central Park, Times Square, and Broadway," said the statement. Adam Rogers, the executive head at the school who is among the staff that will accompany them, said: "We have been eagerly awaiting our first ever international College Choir Tour in our school’s 21 years of existence. Over a year in the planning, and bringing together Reddam House Umhlanga parents, choir and staff members, as well as the wider Umhlanga community, this College Choir Tour is the culmination of creative collaboration, considerable generosity and commitment. We wish to thank our organising and fundraising committee, parents and sponsors for making this tour possible.”